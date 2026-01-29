Gregory Bovino Breaks His Silence in First Public Statement Since Leaving Minneapolis, Praises ICE

Gregory Bovino, former commander-at-large of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has given his first public statement since being sidelined from national operations following the fatal shooting of both Renee Good and Alex Pretti this month.

Advertisement

"Team, behind me are a few individuals there, that's the original turn and burn. The folks that help make America," Bovino, speaking in front of Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, said.

The ICE commander had coined the term "turn and burn" to describe mass deportations.

But you know, I am very proud of what you, the mean green machine, are doing in Minneapolis right now. Just like you've done across the United States over these past tough nine months. And I want you to know, that you're the modern day equivalent turn and burn. It makes me very proud.

"I also want you to know that I've got your back, now and always. I love you, I support you, and I salute you," he said.

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Greg Bovino traveled to Mt. Rushmore to deliver a message to his men after being removed from Minneapolis, and agents being put on leave



“I want you to know: I’ve got your back, now and always—I love you, I support you, and I salute you.”



Bovino coined… pic.twitter.com/xnOR6xFHUP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 29, 2026

Bovino was sidelined earlier this week after providing what many have deemed false information to the public following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by immigration agents.

The former ICE commander initially claimed that Pretti was brandishing a concealed firearm at federal immigration officers, an account the New York Post reports is contradicted by available footage. Bovino also labeled Pretti a “domestic terrorist” who had plans to “massacre” immigration enforcement agents, language President Trump has notably avoided using this week.

In response, President Trump deployed Border Czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis to oversee operations on the ground and handle press briefings, effectively sidelining both Bovino, who has since returned to his previous post in El Centro, California, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.