Tipsheet

Gregory Bovino Breaks His Silence in First Public Statement Since Leaving Minneapolis, Praises ICE

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 29, 2026 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Gregory Bovino, former commander-at-large of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has given his first public statement since being sidelined from national operations following the fatal shooting of both Renee Good and Alex Pretti this month. 

"Team, behind me are a few individuals there, that's the original turn and burn. The folks that help make America," Bovino, speaking in front of Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, said.

The ICE commander had coined the term "turn and burn" to describe mass deportations.

But you know, I am very proud of what you, the mean green machine, are doing in Minneapolis right now. Just like you've done across the United States over these past tough nine months. And I want you to know, that you're the modern day equivalent turn and burn. It makes me very proud.

"I also want you to know that I've got your back, now and always. I love you, I support you, and I salute you," he said.

Bovino was sidelined earlier this week after providing what many have deemed false information to the public following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by immigration agents. 

Here's What We Learned From Tom Homan's Press Conference Amy Curtis
The former ICE commander initially claimed that Pretti was brandishing a concealed firearm at federal immigration officers, an account the New York Post reports is contradicted by available footage. Bovino also labeled Pretti a “domestic terrorist” who had plans to “massacre” immigration enforcement agents, language President Trump has notably avoided using this week. 

In response, President Trump deployed Border Czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis to oversee operations on the ground and handle press briefings, effectively sidelining both Bovino, who has since returned to his previous post in El Centro, California, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Here's What We Learned From Tom Homan's Press Conference Amy Curtis
Say It Ain't So, Ro Khanna Kurt Schlichter
Trump and Schumer Reportedly Close to a Deal That Would Avert a Shutdown, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Tim Walz Just Made a Huge Announcement About His Political Future. Guess What He Said. Amy Curtis
Look at How This Minnesota Newspaper Reported on the New Alex Pretti Footage Matt Vespa
Florida Dems Are in Deep Trouble — And It Ain't Just Because of Byron Donalds Jeff Charles

