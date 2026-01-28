Here's the Guy Who Sprayed That Stuff on Ilhan Omar and He's...a Leftist?
Left-Leaning Think Tank Gives Democrats a Roadmap to Turn ICE Backlash Into 2026...
Tim Walz Just Met With Trump's Border Czar – Here's What He's Demanding
VIP
Politicizing Nursing Is a Mistake
Dr. Oz Provides Update on California's Healthcare Fraud
Polling Shows Massive Pro-Trump Swing Among Hispanics
Flashback: Here's What Obama Said About Simply Leaving Illegal Immigrants Alone
Trump Issues Warning to Iran: Make a Deal. Or Else.
MS NOW Asked an Iowa Man About ICE Raids. His Answer Was Perfect.
That Sounds Like a Threat
Business As Usual: Marco Rubio Unfazed by Protesters While Testifying Before the Senate
ICE at the Olympics? Italian Officials Blasts ICE As a 'Militia' That Is...
Tom Homan Is Already Making Waves in Minneapolis
Tim Walz Really Said That He Would 'Beat the S**t' Out of JD...
Tipsheet

President Trump Kicks Off the 2026 Midterm Push, Blasting Democrats For Creating the Affordability Crisis

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 28, 2026 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

President Trump kicked off a series of rallies ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, pledging that Republicans will hold both the House and Senate, defying the historic trend of midterm losses for the party in power. In his kickoff speech, Trump tore into Democrats over what he called a manufactured affordability crisis, arguing that putting them back in power would only make the economic squeeze on American families worse.

Advertisement

“We can never forget what that group of morons did to this country. We can never forget it, and that’s why we’ve got to win the midterms,” Trump said.

“The first time you heard about it was like a few months ago: ‘This election is all about affordability.’ Well, they’re the ones that caused the problem, but nobody knows that,” he said. “You know, people forget. So they say, ‘Oh, affordability, let’s vote for the Democrats.’ They caused tremendous price increases.”

"If we lose the midterms, you’ll lose so many of the things that we’re talking about, so many of the assets that we’re talking about, so many of the tax cuts," Trump warned.

“I’m here because I love Iowa, but I’m here because we’re starting a campaign to win the midterms,” he added. “We’re going to really work hard on winning the midterms. We have great candidates.”

Recommended

Here's the Guy Who Sprayed That Stuff on Ilhan Omar and He's...a Leftist? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“We have candidates that rule with common sense, not this craziness. You know, we’re not going to be supporting transgender for all, men and women’s sports and open borders,” Trump said.

Later in the rally, a pair of leftist protesters interrupted the president, prompting Trump to quip, “I wouldn’t have to listen to lunatics like this up there!” The protesters were quickly drowned out as the crowd erupted into chants of “USA.”

Advertisement

The remarks come as President Trump has pledged to lead Republicans to victory in 2026, even as the party holds only razor-thin majorities in both chambers of Congress. Republicans currently control the House 220-213 and the Senate 53-47. While the GOP is widely expected to retain the Senate, the House presents a far steeper challenge, with a growing wave of high-profile retirements, ranging from vulnerable moderates in swing districts to longtime members in safe seats, already shrinking the party’s effective majority and handing Democrats a list of prime pickup opportunities before a single vote is even cast.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Guy Who Sprayed That Stuff on Ilhan Omar and He's...a Leftist? Matt Vespa
Tim Walz Just Met With Trump's Border Czar – Here's What He's Demanding Jeff Charles
Tom Homan Is Already Making Waves in Minneapolis Joseph Chalfant
It's a Question Everyone Is Asking About the Ilhan Omar Syringe Attack...and I Can See Why Matt Vespa
Dr. Oz Provides Update on California's Healthcare Fraud Amy Curtis
Business As Usual: Marco Rubio Unfazed by Protesters While Testifying Before the Senate Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Guy Who Sprayed That Stuff on Ilhan Omar and He's...a Leftist? Matt Vespa
Advertisement