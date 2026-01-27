Tom Homan Slams Mika Brzezinski for Her Anti-ICE Rhetoric in Fiery Interview

Tom Homan slammed anti-ICE politicians and sanctuary city policies on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" Tuesday, accusing Mika Brzezinski of letting them spread fear in immigrant communities while overshadowing ICE’s efforts to keep city streets safe.

"I see on the show this morning, you have Governor Healey talking about ICE doing enforcement operations at a church. False, didn't happen," Homan began, as the host immediately began to fire back.

"They were parked there," Brzezinski said. "They did not do an operation there. She said they were parked in a public space legally."

"But to say that and to push that out there puts fear in the immigrant community," the border czar said.

"No, to do that puts fear in the community," she continued. "To park the ICE agent's vehicle near a church..."

"They are on a public street waiting to respond to a criminal alien release, pulled aside on the road. Let me tell you what's happened in the last couple of days in Boston," Homan said, going on to cite several criminal illegal immigrants facing charges ranging from assaulting a pregnant woman and child abuse to rape and drug distribution.

So Mayor Wu and Governor Healey ought to be calling ICE and thanking them for making their streets safer. For protecting their communities and taking these people off the streets. They have turned a blind eye to this; they are sanctuary cities. Sanctuary cities and sanctuary states are sanctuaries for criminals. Give ICE access to the jail to arrest a bad guy in the jail, rather than having to go into the community to find them. Because when you go in the community and find them, it puts ICE officers at greater risk, it puts the community at greater risk, it puts the alien at greater risk because anything can happen on a street arrest. This is what we are trying to do. We are trying to prioritize public safety threats. But when you've got governors and mayors who are releasing these public safety threats every day into the community, that causes the crime rate, and we've seen some terrible incidents in the last few days, where innocent victims are murdered.

"At this patch here, I've seen innocent Americans raped and murdered by people who are not supposed to be here," Homan continued. "So rather than going back and forth saying well ICE has got their car parked near a church...' That is ridiculous, you're out there looking for people like this."

"Well, I would argue that actually, the ICE vehicle parked outside a Spanish mass is a frightening sight, given what has happened in this country," Brzezinski said. "I also, with respect, sir, thank you for the information that you have shared on this show, but we would appreciate all of the information. All of it. All of the data that you say you have."

"I've done this show several times, and every time I'm on your show, I speak with integrity, I speak with honesty, and I speak with facts," Homan replied. "The bottom line is because all of this false narrative, you using the term 'disappearing people,' it's disgusting."

"Well thats what happened. That happened to the group that was sent to El Salvador," Brzezinski said.

"U.S. citizens get arrested every day. Are they being disappeared?" Homan shot back. "No, laws are being enforced."

Homan argued that this is exactly what ICE is doing, arresting people who are public safety threats and who violate U.S. immigration law.

🚨 WOW. Tom Homan is a BULLDOG, THIS is why Tim Walz and Jacob Frey are caving. He takes NO BS. 🔥



LIGHTING UP the fake news: "YOU using the term 'disappearing people?' is DISGUSTING. US CITIZENS get arrested everyday. Are they being disappeared? No, laws are being ENFORCED."… pic.twitter.com/najuw0vpnt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 27, 2026

