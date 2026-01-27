Jimmy Kimmel Just Can't Help Himself

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel broke down on air Monday night, demanding a change in government leadership as he framed the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti as the killing of ordinary Americans who were just standing up for their neighbors.

Advertisement

"If our leaders are intentionally creating and encouraging violence and fear, then, I hope you will also agree, we need new leaders. Because these are not leaders." Kimmel said.

"And to the people of Minneapolis, the Pretti family, and the Good family, and these people who were looking out for their neighbors," Kimmel said as his voice became shaky and he began to cry. "We want you to know that we are with you and you are not alone."

NEW: Jimmy Kimmel, who cries every week, starts crying on his show while talking about Minneapolis



"If our leaders are intentionally creating and encouraging violence and fear, then I hope you will also agree we need new leaders because these are not leaders."



"And to the… pic.twitter.com/P891IjyGz2 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 27, 2026

The two individuals fatally shot by federal immigration agents have been accused of threatening the agents’ lives. Renee Good was captured on video striking an ICE agent with her vehicle before she was shot and killed. Alex Pretti, meanwhile, was armed while interfering with law enforcement. Officials say Pretti “violently resisted” arrest when agents attempted to disarm him, prompting officers to open fire.

And then, as Democrats so often do, Kimmel pivoted to demanding the release of the Epstein files, files liberals still believe will somehow implicate President Trump and the members of his administration.

"And I'll tell you another thing. We also wanna see those Epstein Files," he added, the tears disappearing immediately. "I don't believe Trump has a plan of any kind when he does this stuff. But I think the scoundrels who work for him do."

However, thousands of pages from those files have been released to the public, and little damning information has yet to emerge.

This comes as Democrats continue to demonize federal immigration officers, even as assaults against ICE agents have reportedly surged more than 1,100 percent and threats have increased by over 8,000 percent, according to government officials.

President Trump spoke by phone on Monday with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, with all parties describing the conversation as productive. Shortly afterward, border czar Tom Homan was reportedly deployed to Minneapolis, and Trump indicated he would reduce the number of ICE agents conducting immigration enforcement operations.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.