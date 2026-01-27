Anti-ICE 'Protester' Bit the Finger Off of a Customs and Border Patrol Agent in Minneapolis

An anti-ICE rioter in Minneapolis faces federal charges for biting the ring finger off a federal immigration enforcement officer on Saturday, following weeks of unrest in the city.

Although some claim there were two separate biting incidents on Saturday, official reports so far only confirm one.

The altercation occurred when federal agents tried to arrest an individual who had kicked away a tear gas canister deployed for crowd control. During the arrest attempt, a second person tackled the agents and bit off the finger of a Customs and Border Patrol officer as they tried to get her under control.

From CBS News:

A CBP officer saw an individual kick a "chemical agent cannister" that was deployed by federal law enforcement to prevent people from going through the scene of the shooting. A CBP officer tried to arrest the person who kicked the canister when they were tackled by another individual, later identified as the person charged, according to court documents. Another CBP officer took the individual who tackled the other federal officer to the ground. The CBP officer "gained control" of one of the charged individual's arms and then reached under their body and across their face in an attempt to secure their other arm, the complaint said. The individual then "forcibly bit" the officer's right ring finger, according to court documents. The officer later found the tip of their finger inside their glove and received medical attention.

The individual is expected to face a single charge of resisting, obstructing, or interfering with a federal law enforcement officer.

"In Minneapolis, these rioters attacked our law enforcement officer and one of them bit off our HSI officer’s finger," Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a post on social media. "He will lose his finger."

This comes after weeks of escalating tensions in Minneapolis, fueled by Democratic politicians encouraging protests against immigration enforcement. Their rhetoric has included claims of a so-called right to observe operations, and has led to a surge in confrontations with federal agents. Ultimately resulting in the fatal shootings of both Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

