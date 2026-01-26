You Won't Believe Bill Clinton's Statement on the Fatal Shooting in Minnesota

Former President Bill Clinton slammed ICE and the Trump administration on Sunday, urging Americans to protest and interfere with operations to “fight for their freedoms.” He invoked the Founding and the Constitution, neither of which apply, while Minneapolis reels from heavy federal enforcement and two ICE-related fatalities in the past month.

Advertisement

"In recent weeks, we've watched horrible scenes play out in Minneapolis and other communities that I never thought would take place in America. People, including children, have been seized from their homes, workplaces, and the street by masked federal agents," Clinton said in a statement. "Peaceful protesters and citizens exercising their constitutional right to observe and document law enforcement have been arrested, beaten, teargassed, and most searingly, in the cases of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, shot and killed."

"All of this is unacceptable and should have been avoided," Clinton said.

He is right, this could have been avoided by making clear to his party that there is no such thing as a “constitutional right to observe and document law enforcement.” While citizens may hold police accountable after the fact, they have no right to interfere with enforcement, obstruct officers in the line of duty, or assault them based on a belief, right or wrong, that police are acting improperly. Those disputes are resolved in court or at the ballot box, not in the street. If this basic truth were better understood, the two fatalities we have seen in the past month might not have happened.

"To make matters even worse," Clinton went on, "at every turn, the people in charge have lied to us, told us not to believe what we've seen with our own eyes, and pushed increasingly aggressive and antagonistic tactics, including impeding investigations by local authorities."

"Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come. This is one of them," the former president claimed. "If we give our freedoms away after 250 years, we might never get them back. It is up to all of us who believe in the promise of American democracy to stand up, speak out, and show that our nation still belongs to We the People."

Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come. This is one of them. pic.twitter.com/fr4TclLBZd — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 25, 2026

This is not some heroic stand against a tyrannical government. We watched a real one unfold just weeks ago in Iran. Those are genuine freedom fighters, people risking their lives against an authoritarian regime, and their cause is both clear and just. No matter how hard American liberals try to frame it otherwise, they do not face anything remotely comparable to a last stand or a moral uprising. Democrats are not resisting tyranny; they are protesting the enforcement of laws. They are not heroes or defenders of the Constitution, which many of them openly reject. They are activists attempting to nullify democratically enacted laws through disruption, intimidation, and chaos. Calling it “resistance” does not make it so.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.