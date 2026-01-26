They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Expos...
Tim Walz Caves, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan. Is This...
Here's What Schumer and Company Are Demanding to Avoid Another Government Shutdown
VIP
How the Economy Created This Disturbing New Dating Trend
Here's What Republican Lawmakers Are Saying About the Alex Pretti Shooting
Minnesota Officials Looking to Prosecute ICE Agents Over Fatal Shootings – Here's What...
Donald Trump and Tim Walz Have a Phone Conversation About Immigration Policy
Was a Washington Man Just Stabbed Because of His Christian Faith?
Tim Walz Just Got Called Out by the Holocaust Museum
Tennis Stars Shut Down Reporter Who Asked This Ridiculous Question
VIP
It's the Control: What Dems Really Mean When They Say 'Healthcare'
Why ICE and Minnesota Dominated the Conversation Last Week — and What the...
Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Says Democracy in Venezuela Could Be Trump's Berlin Wall Mom...
Scott Bessent Blasts Canadian PM Mark Carney for Cutting a Deal With China
Tipsheet

Top Chinese General Accused of Leaking Nuclear Secrets to the US

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 26, 2026 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

China's top General anf first-ranked vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, Zhang Youxia, 75, who has long been considered President Xi Jinping's most trusted military ally, has been accused of accepting bribes and leaking nuclear secrets to the United States.

Advertisement

The general isn’t only accused of leaking nuclear weapons secrets, he’s also said to have taken bribes for official promotions before selling technical information to the CIA for personal gain, according to the outlet.

Chinese state media slammed Zhang and fellow People's Liberation Army General Liu Zhenli, who is under investigation for rising through the ranks as quickly as Zhang, for “threatening the Communist Party’s absolute leadership” and “undermining the system of ultimate responsibility,” which they say rests entirely with President Xi.

“This move is unprecedented in the history of the Chinese military and represents the total annihilation of the high command,” Christopher Johnson, head of China Strategies Group, a political-risk consulting firm said.

Recommended

They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Exposed Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHINA CIA MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY XI JINPING

From the Wall Street Journal:

Zhang, 75 years old, and Gu couldn’t be reached for comment. In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Liu Pengyu, a spokesman at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the party’s decision to investigate Zhang underscores that the leadership maintains “a full-coverage, zero-tolerance approach to combating corruption.”

Some analysts say Xi’s latest crackdown on corruption and disloyalty in the armed forces marks the most aggressive dismantling of China’s military leadership since the Mao Zedong era.

Like Xi, Zhang, a member of the party’s elite Politburo, is one of China’s “princelings,” as the descendants of revolutionary elders and high-ranking party officials are known. Zhang’s father fought alongside Xi’s father during the Chinese civil war that led to Mao’s Communist forces seizing power in 1949, and both men later rose to senior roles.

Their fall comes only months after the party announced in October that it had expelled nine senior military commanders on corruption charges, including China’s then-Number 2 general, He Weidong, who was also a vice chairman of the Xi-chaired Central Military Commission, which commands the armed forces, and a Politburo member. 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Exposed Matt Vespa
Tim Walz Caves, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan. Is This Why? Matt Vespa
Here's Another Healthcare Professional Who Refuses to Care for Conservatives Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Just Got Called Out by the Holocaust Museum Amy Curtis
Here's What Schumer and Company Are Demanding to Avoid Another Government Shutdown Jeff Charles
This Republican Governor Just Criticized ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Him. Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Exposed Matt Vespa
Advertisement