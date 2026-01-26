Top Chinese General Accused of Leaking Nuclear Secrets to the US

China's top General anf first-ranked vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, Zhang Youxia, 75, who has long been considered President Xi Jinping's most trusted military ally, has been accused of accepting bribes and leaking nuclear secrets to the United States.

Advertisement

BREAKING: China's top general Zhang Youxia accused of leaking nuclear secrets to the United States



Zhang is Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission — the #2 military official directly under Xi Jinping.



He's been Xi's closest military ally for decades. Their fathers… pic.twitter.com/S8sDotPjZN — Globaldailyy News (@globaldailyy) January 25, 2026

The general isn’t only accused of leaking nuclear weapons secrets, he’s also said to have taken bribes for official promotions before selling technical information to the CIA for personal gain, according to the outlet.

Chinese state media slammed Zhang and fellow People's Liberation Army General Liu Zhenli, who is under investigation for rising through the ranks as quickly as Zhang, for “threatening the Communist Party’s absolute leadership” and “undermining the system of ultimate responsibility,” which they say rests entirely with President Xi.

“This move is unprecedented in the history of the Chinese military and represents the total annihilation of the high command,” Christopher Johnson, head of China Strategies Group, a political-risk consulting firm said.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Zhang, 75 years old, and Gu couldn’t be reached for comment. In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Liu Pengyu, a spokesman at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the party’s decision to investigate Zhang underscores that the leadership maintains “a full-coverage, zero-tolerance approach to combating corruption.” Some analysts say Xi’s latest crackdown on corruption and disloyalty in the armed forces marks the most aggressive dismantling of China’s military leadership since the Mao Zedong era. Like Xi, Zhang, a member of the party’s elite Politburo, is one of China’s “princelings,” as the descendants of revolutionary elders and high-ranking party officials are known. Zhang’s father fought alongside Xi’s father during the Chinese civil war that led to Mao’s Communist forces seizing power in 1949, and both men later rose to senior roles.

Their fall comes only months after the party announced in October that it had expelled nine senior military commanders on corruption charges, including China’s then-Number 2 general, He Weidong, who was also a vice chairman of the Xi-chaired Central Military Commission, which commands the armed forces, and a Politburo member.

Advertisement

Some analysts viewed General Zhang Youxia as the mastermind of some of the recent purges in China. Now even he has been toppled, in the most dramatic blow yet https://t.co/KvJ6YEHqYH



Photo: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/fqlArif2ZM — The Economist (@TheEconomist) January 25, 2026

CMC Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia and CMC member Liu Zhenli officially purged.



The CMC has become more ridiculous from 1 chairman 1 vice chairman 2 members to 1 chairman 1 member 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4Cw8n2glz1 — Taepodong (@stoa1984) January 24, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.