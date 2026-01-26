They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Expos...
Tim Walz Caves, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan. Is This...
Here's What Schumer and Company Are Demanding to Avoid Another Government Shutdown
VIP
How the Economy Created This Disturbing New Dating Trend
Here's What Republican Lawmakers Are Saying About the Alex Pretti Shooting
Minnesota Officials Looking to Prosecute ICE Agents Over Fatal Shootings – Here's What...
Donald Trump and Tim Walz Have a Phone Conversation About Immigration Policy
Was a Washington Man Just Stabbed Because of His Christian Faith?
Tim Walz Just Got Called Out by the Holocaust Museum
Tennis Stars Shut Down Reporter Who Asked This Ridiculous Question
VIP
It's the Control: What Dems Really Mean When They Say 'Healthcare'
Why ICE and Minnesota Dominated the Conversation Last Week — and What the...
Top Chinese General Accused of Leaking Nuclear Secrets to the US
Scott Bessent Blasts Canadian PM Mark Carney for Cutting a Deal With China
Tipsheet

Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Says Democracy in Venezuela Could Be Trump's Berlin Wall Moment

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 26, 2026 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File

Venezuela’s opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Maria Corina Machado, said in an interview that helping usher in democracy after Nicolás Maduro’s removal could be President Trump’s “Berlin Wall” moment, as she pledged to return home to fight alongside her fellow Venezuelan's and usher in a new era for her country.

Advertisement

“The legacy to the world is going to be huge,” Machado said. “You’re going to have a prosperous Venezuela and the region. … If you make a comparison in history, this would mean for the Americas as much as the fall of the Berlin Wall had for Europe. It’s equivalent."

“For the first time in history, you will have the Americas free of communism, dictatorship, and narcoterrorism for the first time," she proclaimed.

It remains unclear what role, if any, President Trump intends to play in shaping a new government in Venezuela. While Maduro may have been targeted, his regime still wields power, and it shows. Following the U.S. raid in early January, security forces cracked down on protesters and journalists who supported the operation, with armed motorcycle patrols intimidating residents and spreading fear. Trump has even cast Maduro’s former vice president and Venezuela’s current de facto leader, Delcy Rodríguez, in a positive light, as she has so far been willing to work with the U.S. No plans to overthrow the regime have thus far been voiced by American officials.

“[Rodríguez] designed the torture system,” Machado said. “Terror is the only thing sustaining the regime.”

“It’s not safe for anyone who believes in freedom,” she added. “But freedom is not free.”

Recommended

They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Exposed Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“If Delcy Rodríguez stays, nothing truly changes,” she continued. “There will be no rule of law, no trust, no stability. Venezuelans will not come home under a criminal.”

One concrete step Trump has taken is cutting off Venezuelan oil from reaching global adversaries, including China and Russia, under what some have dubbed the "Donroe Doctrine," a fusion of Trump’s name and the Monroe Doctrine—designed to ensure countries in the Western Hemisphere serve American interests. Earlier this month, he also met with several oil executives to explore significant investment opportunities in Venezuela, aiming to turn the country into a strategic asset for the United States.

“This is the threshold of freedom,” Machado continued. “What President Trump did was historic. He understood this wasn’t just about Venezuela — it was about dismantling a criminal structure that threatens the entire Western Hemisphere.”

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Exposed Matt Vespa
Tim Walz Caves, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan. Is This Why? Matt Vespa
Here's Another Healthcare Professional Who Refuses to Care for Conservatives Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Just Got Called Out by the Holocaust Museum Amy Curtis
Here's What Schumer and Company Are Demanding to Avoid Another Government Shutdown Jeff Charles
This Republican Governor Just Criticized ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Him. Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Exposed Matt Vespa
Advertisement