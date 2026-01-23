An ‘America First’ Conservative… Who Loves Giving to Democrats? Introducing a Republican Running in TX-19

Tom Sell, a self-styled ‘America First’ conservative running in Texas’s 19th district, has reportedly given more to Democrats than to Trump. Critics call him a classic ‘swamp creature,’ a former George W. Bush staffer with a long history of backroom deals with the left.

As a West Texan, husband, father, Christian, and America First conservative, I am eager to take the fight for our West Texas values all the way to the halls of Congress. We can - and must - Make America Great Again. Our future depends on it.… pic.twitter.com/FF3venFnie — Tom Sell (@SellForTexas19) January 13, 2026

"West Texas is home — it’s where my roots run deep and where my family has been blessed beyond measure," his campaign website reads. "I’m running for Congress because I want to give back to the people who have given me so much, and to fight for the values that define us. Our country is facing serious challenges, but I believe with earnest effort and clear vision our best days are ahead. President Trump is leading that effort, and I’m ready to stand with him and with you to put America First once again."

And yet, Sell has donated nearly $18,000 to Democratic candidates, who have supported Obamacare, amnesty for illegal immigrants, and anti-Second Amendment gun-control measures. The big-name "Republicans" he has donated to include Mitt Romney and John McCain, who both opposed President Trump.

"Tom’s life and career reflect his unwavering belief in the values that define West Texas—faith in God, love of country, hard work, and personal responsibility," his campaign website continues. "Motivated by gratitude and a sense of duty, Tom is running for Congress to defend those values, restore integrity in Washington, and ensure America remains the 'Shining City on a Hill' envisioned by President Reagan."

However, talk is cheap. While Sell paints himself as a patriot and Trump-allied ‘America First’ conservative, his history tells a very different story, one that allies him with Washington elites, not the voters of the 19th district or President Trump. West Texans deserve a representative whose actions, not just words, defend their values, and Tom Sell has yet to prove he’s that man.

