Tipsheet

So About Trump's Bruise on His Hand, Seen at the World Economic Forum

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 23, 2026 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A large bruise on President Trump’s left hand drew attention during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, fueling social-media speculation about his health. Trump brushed off the concern, insisting there was no serious medical issue.

"We saw the bruising on your hand," a reporter said aboard Air Force One, asking, "Are you okay?"

"I am very good," President Trump replied. "I clipped it on [a] table, so I put a little, what do they call it, cream on it. But I clipped it. I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising. I take the big aspirin. And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you, you bruise. The doctor said, ‘You don’t have to take that, sir. You’re very healthy.’ I said, ‘I’m not taking any chances.’"

"So anyway. But that's one of the side effects ot taking aspirin," he added. "Thank you very much, everybody."

Officials said the president bumped his hand while formally chartering his Board of Peace, an initiative launching Phase Two of the Trump administration’s Gaza peace plan aimed at transitioning Hamas out of power, and more broadly increasing stability in the Middle East.

CNN's Top Legal Analyst Zeroes in on Where the GOP Cornered Jack Smith Yesterday Matt Vespa
"At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise," Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. 

Purple bruising has appeared repeatedly on both of President Trump’s hands over the past year, at times concealed with makeup or bandages. This has fueled persistent speculation about his health, though the White House has dismissed the claims, becoming frustrated with the conjecture. 

The White House has blamed earlier incidents, mostly involving his right hand, on enthusiastic handshaking and minor trauma compounded by heavy aspirin use. However, they have continued to insist the president is in “excellent” or even “perfect” health, and have released some of the president's medical information, including summaries of test results and medical imaging.

