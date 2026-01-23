Does Mamdani Have an Ego-Problem

New York City Zohran Mamdani may have an ego problem, after plastering his face in a universal pre-k ad across the city's 2,220 digital kiosks.

“Last week we announced we won more than $100 million in new funding to make 3-K truly universal, and today is a great day to sign up,” Mamdani said in the ad. "If your child is turning either three or four this year, you can enroll them for the fall in three easy ways. First, you can go to myschools.nyc, that's the easiest way to apply. Second, you can also call this number and apply on the phone. Finally, you can visit one of our NYC schools' family welcome centers to apply in person. Don't let this application window slip by. You have until February 7th to sign up. Because the building blocks for your children's future begin with universal pre-k and 3-k."

Last week, we announced a plan to make child care universal. Today, applications are open for pre-K & 3-K. If your child is turning 3 or 4, apply now for the fall at: https://t.co/Ghy11RZNkq pic.twitter.com/VVpByv9x3w — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 14, 2026

Several critics condemned Mamdani for using public resources to promote himself so soon after becoming mayor.

“If [Eric] Adams did this, everyone would be cringing and saying he was using the kiosks for shameless self-promotion,” Manhattan Institute fellow Nicole Gelinas said.

“There’s a state law that bans this and for good reason — tax dollars shouldn’t be spent propping up elected officials,” Melissa DeRosa, a top adviser to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said.

A 2007 New York State law prohibits public officials from appearing in state-sponsored public service advertisements. Mandani's office, however, denied any wrongdoing and argued that they complied with the law.

“LinkNYC is required to broadcast city public service announcements as part of their operating agreement and the City did not use any taxpayer dollars to place this advertisement,” Pekec said.

The NY Post wrote:

The city of New York has free access to 25% of LinkNYC screen time per month as part of the franchise agreement. Public service ads featuring prior mayors have been broadcast on TaxiTV and LinkNYC in the past, Pekec added. A spokesperson for LinkNYC confirmed the “free ads” provided to the city under the franchise agreement and that prior mayors have appeared in public service announcements.

It remains unclear whether an official legal verdict would side with the mayor, although the question of Mamdani's egomania remains open.

The self-described socialist mayor has already demonstrated a penchant for using his office as a personal platform, blending policy announcements with self-promotion in ways that some argue blur the line between public service and political theater. Mamdani supporters and many New Yorkers are unlikely to care.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

