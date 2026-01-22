The Trump Administration Is Actively Seeking Regime Change in Cuba by the End of 2026

The Trump administration is actively seeking a regime change in Cuba by the end of 2026.

According to The Wall Street Journal, President Trump has been emboldened by the swift capture of Venezuela’s socialist dictator, Nicolás Maduro and, assessing that Cuba’s economy is now on the brink of collapse, has begun developing plans to replace the country’s communist regime.

"Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided “Security Services” for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE! Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last weeks U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years," President DJT President Trump wrote in social-media post in early January. "Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will. THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

A U.S. official said that Cuban exiles and civic groups in Miami and Washington are trying to identify someone within the Cuban government who can read the foreign policy landscape and might be willing to strike a deal with President Trump. The approach mirrors the strategy reportedly used in Venezuela, where U.S. officials were aided by an asset inside Maduro’s inner circle.

President Trump or the administration has yet to issue a direct threat of force against Cuba's government, but privately, they agree that the raid against Maduro served as a warning for Cuba.

Cuba’s fate has long been entwined with Venezuela: subsidized Venezuelan oil has been a mainstay of its economy since shortly after Hugo Chávez took power in Venezuela in 1999. Washington intends to weaken the regime by choking off that oil, which has kept Cuba’s lights on, senior U.S. officials said. Cuba could run out of oil within weeks, bringing the economy to a grinding halt, according to economists.

“Cuba’s rulers are incompetent Marxists who have destroyed their country, and they have had a major setback with the Maduro regime that they are responsible for propping up,” a White House official said, adding that Cuba should “make a deal before it’s too late.”

Many within President Trump’s inner circle view the toppling of Cuba’s regime as a defining test of the administration’s foreign policy, one that could cement what some have dubbed the “Donroe Doctrine,” a fusion of Donald Trump and the Monroe Doctrine. Whereas the original Monroe Doctrine sought to declare the Western Hemisphere off-limits to future European colonization, the so-called Donroe Doctrine aims to actively reshape the hemisphere in ways that support U.S. interests.

In short: the Western Hemisphere is ours, and everyone on our side of the world answers to the U.S.

