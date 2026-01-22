President Trump Formally Charters the Board of Peace in Davos As His Gaza Peace Plan Moves to Phase 2

President Trump formally chartered a new international body at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the "Board of Peace," which is intended to oversee Gaza's reconstruction under the Trump administration's peace plan, and ensure broader peace and stability in the Middle East.

President Trump was the first to sign the charter, formally inaugurating the board, and was joined on stage by officials from more than 20 countries, including Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.

“We have peace in the Middle East, no one thought that was possible,” Trump proclaimed shorlty afterwards. “Today the world is a safer, richer and much more peaceful place than it was one year ago.”

“I think we can spread out to other things as we succeed with Gaza, we’re going to be very successful in Gaza,” he continued. “We can do numerous other things. Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do.”

“I think the combination of the Board of Peace with the kind of people we have here, coupled with the United Nations, can be something very, very unique for the world,” Trump went on. “Together we are in a position to have an incredible chance — I don’t even call it a chance, I think it’s going to happen, to end decades of suffering, stop generations of hatred and bloodshed and forge a beautiful, everlasting and glorious peace for that region.”

This comes as the Trump administration announced last week that it is moving into Phase Two of its Gaza peace plan. While Phase One centered on a ceasefire agreement and hostage swaps, Phase Two shifts toward reconstruction and a longer-term political settlement. The plan calls for the disarming of Hamas—something the group has said it will not do—the creation of a governing body run by Gazans unaffiliated with Hamas, and Israeli withdrawals from additional parts of Gaza as security benchmarks are met.

The Board of Peace is expected to oversee the process, setting benchmarks, releasing or withholding funds, and providing political cover for the local committees and international forces tasked with implementing the plan.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

