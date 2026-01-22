Here's Some Things to Know About Jack Smith Before His Testimony Today
Lefty Trump Supporter Wrecks the Political Class' Whining About Trump at Davos on...
New Hampshire Dem Senate Candidate Totally Melts Down Over This Question About ICE
This Exchange Between Old White Lib Women and a Black ICE Agent Was...
Look At This Woman's Face When She Realized She Had Don Lemon Beat...
Bad News: Abigail Spanberger Is Governor of Virginia. Good News: A Savior Might...
Watch This Democrat Lawmaker Make a Fool of Himself Defending Jack Smith
This Primary Race Could Determine Who Dominates the Republican Party
Alleged Minneapolis Church Mob Ringleader Went on CNN Last Night. Here's What She...
AG Bondi Announces Arrests of Suspects Who Mobbed Minneapolis Church
Jason Crow: Democrats Plan to Impeach Trump If They Regain Power in November
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Just Insulted Justice Clarence Thomas
Here Are the Details of President Trump's Greenland Deal
Chris Cuomo Goes on Unhinged Rant Against Scott Jennings for Using the Term...
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Poses With His Sugar Daddy Alex Soros

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 22, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

California Governor Gavin Newsom is being torn to shreds online after a photo surfaced on social media showing him with billionaire donor Alex Soros, triggering Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to describe Soros as Newsom’s “sugar daddy.” 

Advertisement

"Great catching up with the real star of the 2026 World Economic Forum, my friend Gavin Newsom," Alex Soros wrote in the post. "So glad he’s here calling out world leaders for believing appeasement works when it comes to Trump. It doesn’t. It only emboldens him to become more chaotic and destructive. World leaders could take a page out of Newsom’s book. It’s time to stand tall, stand firm, and stand united — before it’s too late."

Secretary Bessent, on Wednesday, blasted Newsom as a cross between Patrick Bateman and “Sparkle Beach Ken.”

"Governor Newsom, who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken, may be the only Californian who knows less about economics than Kamala Harris," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said during a press conference Wednesday in Davos. "He's here this week with his billionaire sugar daddy, Alex Soros, and Davos is the perfect place for a man who, when everyone else was on lockdown, when he was having people arrested for going to church, he was having $1,000 a night meals at the French Laundry. And I'm sure the California people won't forget that."

Recommended

Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM GEORGE SOROS

“Fixed it for you,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz wrote while reposting an AI-generated image of Newsom in a NASCAR uniform, plastered with sponsorship logos reading “Soros.”

"Gavin Newscum auditioning to be Alex Soros’ next sugar baby is a waste of time – all the money in the world could not make Newscum’s pitiful presidential dreams come true," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said. 

One user responded to the image with yet another AI-generated image featuring Soros and Newsom sharing a kiss.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Alleged Minneapolis Church Mob Ringleader Went on CNN Last Night. Here's What She Said. Amy Curtis
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Just Insulted Justice Clarence Thomas Amy Curtis
Here Are the Details of President Trump's Greenland Deal Amy Curtis
Lefty Trump Supporter Wrecks the Political Class' Whining About Trump at Davos on CNN Matt Vespa
Here's Some Things to Know About Jack Smith Before His Testimony Today Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement