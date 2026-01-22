Gavin Newsom Poses With His Sugar Daddy Alex Soros

California Governor Gavin Newsom is being torn to shreds online after a photo surfaced on social media showing him with billionaire donor Alex Soros, triggering Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to describe Soros as Newsom’s “sugar daddy.”

"Great catching up with the real star of the 2026 World Economic Forum, my friend Gavin Newsom," Alex Soros wrote in the post. "So glad he’s here calling out world leaders for believing appeasement works when it comes to Trump. It doesn’t. It only emboldens him to become more chaotic and destructive. World leaders could take a page out of Newsom’s book. It’s time to stand tall, stand firm, and stand united — before it’s too late."

Secretary Bessent, on Wednesday, blasted Newsom as a cross between Patrick Bateman and “Sparkle Beach Ken.”

"Governor Newsom, who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken, may be the only Californian who knows less about economics than Kamala Harris," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said during a press conference Wednesday in Davos. "He's here this week with his billionaire sugar daddy, Alex Soros, and Davos is the perfect place for a man who, when everyone else was on lockdown, when he was having people arrested for going to church, he was having $1,000 a night meals at the French Laundry. And I'm sure the California people won't forget that."

“Fixed it for you,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz wrote while reposting an AI-generated image of Newsom in a NASCAR uniform, plastered with sponsorship logos reading “Soros.”

"Gavin Newscum auditioning to be Alex Soros’ next sugar baby is a waste of time – all the money in the world could not make Newscum’s pitiful presidential dreams come true," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said.

One user responded to the image with yet another AI-generated image featuring Soros and Newsom sharing a kiss.

