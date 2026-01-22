The First Son, Credited With Saving the Life of a 'Very Close' Female Friend

Barron Trump reportedly saved his friend's life early last year, as he witnessed his "very close" female friend and alleged rape victim being beaten by her ex-boyfriend over a FaceTime call.

The Daily Mail reports that Barron Trump saved a woman’s life during a vicious assault in London last January.



Upon realizing what was happening, President Trump's youngest son, a student at New York University, quickly called the London police, who were able to intervene. The friend credits Barron with saving her life.

On Thursday, prosecutors revealed an email exchange the first son had with police following the incident, on whether he would be willing to give a witness statement in the criminal case against the suspect, Matvei Rumianstev, who is 22.

Rumianstev reportedly started beating his ex-girlfriend because he was jealous of her friendship with the president’s son, the court heard. He added that he didn't like it when he heard the victim call Trump "sweetheart."

“I was told by the victim, who I am very close with, that this individual was giving her difficulty for a long time," Barron wrote in an email. When asked to describe what happened on the call, he said the abuse was “very brief indeed but indeed prevalent” and left him “racing with adrenaline.”

“I didn’t expect her to pick up due to the time difference,” Trump continued. “The phone was picked up. The individual who answered was a shirtless man with darkish hair. This view lasted maybe one second … then the view flipped to the victim.”

“I made two of my friends call the Met Police in the UK, even though they are in the US,” he wrote.

Rumiantsev has denied all charges, including assault, actual bodily harm, two counts of rape, intentional strangulation, and attempting to pervert the course of justice by pressuring Barron Trump’s close friend to drop her complaints.

“I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up," Barron said, according to a recording of his call with the police. "It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up,” he added, giving his friend’s address and urging officers to respond immediately.

When police arrived, the woman allegedly told them: “I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son.”

The victim then called Barron back so officers could verify her story, the court heard.

“I called you guys; that was the best thing I could do,” Barron told police, according to the recording. “I wasn’t going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse.”

Barron and the victim reportedly met through social media. The White House has yet to comment on Barron's involvement in the case.

