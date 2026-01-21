Will Trump Use Military Action to Seize Greenland? It Seems We Have Our...
Federal Agent Involved in Shooting Amid Anti-ICE Tensions
Did Hawaii Just Use a Racist 'Black Code' to Justify Its Gun Control...
Trump Is About to Cross Iran's Red Line – the Regime Should Be...
Guess Where Students for Justice in Palestine Is Getting Its Talking Points From
Bait and Switch: One Group Claims It's Found a Way to Occupy the...
Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back...
Harmeet Dhillon Warns Virginia: DEI Is DOA
VIP
Bari Weiss Needs to Nuke the 'Standards Held by Veteran Journalists'
Hoo Boy: CNN Panelist Issued a Retraction After Defaming President Trump Twice
Roy Cooper Attacks Health Insurers As Campaign Takes Industry Donations
ICE Doesn’t Need Permission
Mamdani Dodges Question on Racist Posts by Top Administration Appointees
Howard Lutnick Slams Globalization at the World Economic Forum
Tipsheet

Erika Kirks Turns to This Law to Speed Up the Trial of Her Husband’s Killer

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 21, 2026 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Erika Kirk, widow of the slain conservative leader and activist Charlie Kirk, has formally invoked her constitutional right to a speedy trial in the ongoing prosecution of her husband’s accused assassin. The move comes amid growing frustration with what she and others have described as deliberate delay tactics by the defense, efforts that have already postponed proceedings several times.  

Advertisement

Attorney Jeffrey Neiman notified the court that Erika Kirks is asserting her rights under Utah Code § 77-38-4, the state’s Victims’ Rights Amendment provision, which grants the victims of crimes "the right to a speedy disposition of the charges free from unwarranted delay caused by or at the behest of the defendant." 

“The Utah Code affords victims of a crime ‘the right to a speedy disposition of the charges free from unwarranted delay caused by or at the behest of the defendant,’” Neiman wrote in a court filing. “This Court is tasked with the critically important function of ensuring the Defendant has a fair trial, but this Court must also do so while balancing Mrs. Kirk’s right to a speedy trial, and therefore this Notice invokes Mrs. Kirk’s rights under applicable Utah Code.”

Recommended

Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back in His Place. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Prosecutors said Friday they are roughly 90 percent through discovery, but Robinson has yet to enter a plea or go through a preliminary hearing, a crucial early stage in Utah cases where the state must show a judge there’s probable cause to move forward.

“Nobody believed in the importance of the United States Constitution more than Charlie Kirk,” Neiman continued. “And although the United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay in the criminal justice process.”

Tyler Robinson is accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA at Utah Valley University in September of 2025. 

Tyler Robinson has appeared in court three times since his September 2025 arrest. His first appearance, a video arraignment before Judge Tony Graf in September, involved the reading of charges, aggravated murder, firearm discharge, obstruction, and witness tampering. His second appearance, in December, was his first in-person session and was largely procedural, focused on attire and restraints. And in his latest appearance just last week, Robinson appeared for day one of a hearing on his defense team’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor over a weak conflict-of-interest claim; the judge barred cameras over lip-reader concerns.

Advertisement

Robinson’s next hearing is scheduled for February 3, where his defense will again attempt to remove the local prosecutor from the case. 

Experts have described this string of hearings as little more than delay tactics by the defense, over what they call “frivolous” claims, although the defense team has denied the allegation.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back in His Place. Amy Curtis
Bait and Switch: One Group Claims It's Found a Way to Occupy the Anti-ICE Protesters Amy Curtis
Guess Where Students for Justice in Palestine Is Getting Its Talking Points From Amy Curtis
Trump Is About to Cross Iran's Red Line – the Regime Should Be Terrified Jeff Charles
Hoo Boy: CNN Panelist Issued a Retraction After Defaming President Trump Twice Amy Curtis
Check Out Justice Brown Jackson's Latest Judicial Word Salad Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back in His Place. Amy Curtis
Advertisement