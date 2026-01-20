Townhall Media Announces Larry O’Connor As New Editor of Townhall
Trump Blasts the Media for Its ICE Obsession, While Tim Walz's Fraud Fades Into the Background

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 20, 2026 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

President Trump blasted the mainstreammedia for fixating on the chaotic Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests in Minnesota, while ignoring a far more consequential issue: potential corruption allegations against Governor Tim Walz tied to billions of dollars in taxpayer funds allegedly lost to fraud involving Medicaid, COVID-era food relief programs, and childcare scams.

"In Minnesota, there is too much media attention on ICE," the president wrote. "Who have removed some of the worst murderers and criminals in the World, people let into our Country by Crooked Joe Biden’s horrendous Open Border Policy, and not enough attention paid to the staggering sums of money stolen from the State by corrupt Minnesota politicians."

The president's comment rings true, as the media has been flooded with chaotic scenes from Minneapolis as crazed leftists continue to disrupt immigration enforcement operations, providing a welcome cover for Gov. Tim Walz, who can now focus his attention on trying to oppose President Trump's immigration policy. HE can now appear as a savior in Minnesota, or at the very least, direct coverage away from the nearly $10 billion his administration lost to fraud scandals.

It remains unclear whether Governor Walz will face any meaningful accountability for his administration’s role in these schemes, which largely appear to stem from a failure to provide basic oversight. While investigations have been opened, recent history suggests such probes rarely result in serious consequences, let alone the removal of a sitting politician.

 A Republican lawmaker in the Minnesota state legislature filed formal articles of impeachment against the governor last week, but with Democrats holding a commanding majority, the effort is widely expected to stall before gaining any real traction.

