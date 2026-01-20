President Trump Trolls Europe With These AI-Generated Images

President Trump shared an AI-generated image Tuesday morning depicting himself planting a United States flag on Greenland, flanked by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In the foreground, a sign declared: “Greenland, U.S. Territory, Est. 2026," as the president continues to pressure European countries to allow the U.S. to control Greenland.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:00 AM EST 01.20.26



President Trump posts a photo holding the U.S. flag along with JD Vance and Marco Rubio that indicates that Greenland will become U.S. territory sometime in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ogKImcFd3W — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 20, 2026

In another AI-generated image, the president is shown seated in the Oval Office, speaking with world leaders including British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In the background, a map depicts Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela as part of the United States.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 12:58 AM EST 01.20.26



President Trump just posted a photo of the Oval Office with him displaying a map that shows Greenland, Venezuela and Canada as part of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/krAMvY65Qa — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 20, 2026

Trump then went on to leak a flattering message from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, in which they praised him for recent foreign policy successes in Syria and elsewhere, ahead of the Davos summit on Tuesday.

“My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran,” President Macron told Trump. "I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland."

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 12:47 AM EST 01.20.26



"Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France:"



"Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France:" pic.twitter.com/nipUKDYnWX — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 20, 2026

“Mr President, dear Donald — what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible,” Secretary General Rutte wrote, according to a screenshot shared by Trump. “I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can’t wait to see you. Yours, Mark."

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:53 AM EST 01.20.26



Thank you to Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO! pic.twitter.com/AgXOUSsVdU — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 20, 2026

President Trump has long been interested in acquiring Greenland, which he has said is a strategic imperative tied to national security and global influence. That push, however, has drawn sharp resistance from European leaders, many of whom have publicly and privately pushed back against the idea. In response, Trump has warned that countries standing in the way of the move could face steep tariffs, escalating tensions as the United States moves to exert its will on the world.

