Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule....
You Can See Why That Anti-ICE Lawsuit Filed by Minnesota Was Such a...
VIP
Utah Law Banning Inappropriate Material in School Libraries Faces Legal Challenge
The Traffic Tickets Looked Routine. The Pattern Behind Them Didn’t.
Pam Grier Tells The View About Her Childhood Experience With Racism in Ohio....
James Clyburn Just Said What About Republicans?
Here's How Much Money CA Is Losing As Hollywood Takes Production to Friendlier...
FBI Serves Subpoenas to Offices of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, AG Keith Ellison,...
VIP
American Jailed by Russia Over Firearm on Boat
VIP
Trump Dumps ATF Merger Plan
Danish Member of European Parliament Tells President Trump to 'F**k Off'
Gavin Newsom’s Davos Tantrum: An Embarrassing Ramble About Trump, Europe, and Greenland
Guess How Much of Every Humanitarian Dollar the US Spends Actually Reaches the...
You Won't Believe These Deleted Posts by Mamdani's Equity Chief
There Is a Bombshell New Report Out About Trump's Immigration Policies
Tipsheet

President Trump Trolls Europe With These AI-Generated Images

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 20, 2026 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump shared an AI-generated image Tuesday morning depicting himself planting a United States flag on Greenland, flanked by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In the foreground, a sign declared: “Greenland, U.S. Territory, Est. 2026," as the president continues to pressure European countries to allow the U.S. to control Greenland.

Advertisement

In another AI-generated image, the president is shown seated in the Oval Office, speaking with world leaders including British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In the background, a map depicts Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela as part of the United States.

Trump then went on to leak a flattering message from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, in which they praised him for recent foreign policy successes in Syria and elsewhere, ahead of the Davos summit on Tuesday.

Recommended

Exclusive: Bombshell Footage Claims Judges Can Be Bought With Bribes in Ohio Immigration Courts Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP EMMANUEL MACRON FOREIGN POLICY GREENLAND NATO

“My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran,” President Macron told Trump. "I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland."

“Mr President, dear Donald — what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible,” Secretary General Rutte wrote, according to a screenshot shared by Trump. “I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can’t wait to see you. Yours, Mark."

Advertisement

President Trump has long been interested in acquiring Greenland, which he has said is a strategic imperative tied to national security and global influence. That push, however, has drawn sharp resistance from European leaders, many of whom have publicly and privately pushed back against the idea. In response, Trump has warned that countries standing in the way of the move could face steep tariffs, escalating tensions as the United States moves to exert its will on the world.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Exclusive: Bombshell Footage Claims Judges Can Be Bought With Bribes in Ohio Immigration Courts Amy Curtis
You Can See Why That Anti-ICE Lawsuit Filed by Minnesota Was Such a Crock Matt Vespa
There Is a Bombshell New Report Out About Trump's Immigration Policies Joseph Chalfant
Pam Grier Tells The View About Her Childhood Experience With Racism in Ohio. There's Just One Problem. Amy Curtis
Guess How Much of Every Humanitarian Dollar the US Spends Actually Reaches the People Who Need It? Dmitri Bolt
Gavin Newsom’s Davos Tantrum: An Embarrassing Ramble About Trump, Europe, and Greenland Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Exclusive: Bombshell Footage Claims Judges Can Be Bought With Bribes in Ohio Immigration Courts Amy Curtis
Advertisement