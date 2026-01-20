Danish Member of European Parliament Tells President Trump to 'F**k Off'

A Danish member of the European Parliament told President Trump to "f**k off" over his increasingly aggressive push to acquire Greenland, which in recent weeks has sparked European troop deployments to the island and threats of steep tariffs against anyone opposing the U.S. bid.”

“Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr President, f**k off," Anders Vistisen said during the session as he rejected the notion that the United States should control Greenland for reasons of national security.

BREAKING: Danish member of the European Parliament Anders Vistisen tells Trump to “f*** off” then gets his mic cut for breaking the rules on language pic.twitter.com/sZZd3mKgxl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2026

Vistisen promptly had his mic cut off as the Speaker informed him that the use of language was against the body's rules.

The exchange came amid escalating tensions between Washington and several European governments over President Trump’s renewed push to acquire Greenland, a move many Europeans see that could result in end of NATO.

In recent weeks, the White House has framed the move as a matter of U.S. national security, citing the island’s strategic location in the Arctic, its importance in countering Russian military moves, and its natural resources. European officials, however, have condemned the effort as an aggressive encroachment on Danish sovereignty.

The dispute has already prompted limited European troop deployments to Greenland and led U.S. officials to threaten steep tariffs against nations opposing the plan. This latest incident highlights the growing diplomatic friction surrounding U.S. ambitions in the Arctic and the political sensitivity of Greenland’s status within the broader NATO alliance, as world leaders convene in Davos on Tuesday for their annual World Economic Forum summit.

