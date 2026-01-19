ICE Confronts Protesters Protecting Child Sex Offender As Violence Escalates in Minnesota

A video that quickly went viral on social media Sunday shows an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent confronting protesters in St. Paul, Minnesota, who were demonstrating against an ICE enforcement operation. In the footage, the agent approaches several protesters and informs them that they are protesting the arrest of a child sex offender.

"We are here to arrest a child sex offender," the ICE agent says. "And you guys are out here honking. That vehicle right there is honking and impeding our investigations while we are trying to arrest a child sex offender. That's who you guys are protecting. Insane."

This reflects the Democratic Party’s opposition to the deportation of illegal immigrants, often shielding individuals who are convicted criminals and pose a threat to public safety. In a recent interview with CBS’s Margaret Brennan, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated that 70 percent of illegal immigrants who have been arrested and deported had criminal histories.

This comes as violent protests and demonstrations have intensified in recent weeks against immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota. ICE agents continue to face escalating levels of hostility while enforcing federal law, culminating in the death of a protester, who used her vehicle to block ICE agents, and was promptly shot and killed when she hit an agent with her car.

