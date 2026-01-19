Trump's Letter to Norway's Prime Minister About the Nobel Prize Greenland Is...Something
Protests Erupt In Greenland Over Trump's Plan to Acquire the Country
Trump Rails Against Ilhan Omar, Says She Should Be Imprisoned
Iranian President Is Now Threatening the US
Ah, So That's Why Kamala Harris Didn't Choose Josh Shapiro As Her Running...
The Media Proved How Truly Awful It Is by Posing This Question to...
The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess Wha...
VIP
Goodbye, Kathleen Kennedy. You Won't Be Missed.
'You Didn't Build That:' Wealthy Journo Thinks California Is Entitled to Steal Billionaire...
This Amateur Hockey Player Died on the Ice. What He Saw Changed His...
Accurately Understanding King Jr.
RNC Chair Says Rising Left-Wing Radicalism Boosts Republicans for 2026 and 2028
You Won't Believe What Ilhan Omar Called the United States
Josh Shapiro Claims Harris Team Fixated on Israel, Questioned If He Was an...
Tipsheet

ICE Confronts Protesters Protecting Child Sex Offender As Violence Escalates in Minnesota

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 19, 2026 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

A video that quickly went viral on social media Sunday shows an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent confronting protesters in St. Paul, Minnesota, who were demonstrating against an ICE enforcement operation. In the footage, the agent approaches several protesters and informs them that they are protesting the arrest of a child sex offender.

Advertisement

"We are here to arrest a child sex offender," the ICE agent says. "And you guys are out here honking. That vehicle right there is honking and impeding our investigations while we are trying to arrest a child sex offender. That's who you guys are protecting. Insane."

This reflects the Democratic Party’s opposition to the deportation of illegal immigrants, often shielding individuals who are convicted criminals and pose a threat to public safety. In a recent interview with CBS’s Margaret Brennan, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated that 70 percent of illegal immigrants who have been arrested and deported had criminal histories.

Recommended

The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess What Happened. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This comes as violent protests and demonstrations have intensified in recent weeks against immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota. ICE agents continue to face escalating levels of hostility while enforcing federal law, culminating in the death of a protester, who used her vehicle to block ICE agents, and was promptly shot and killed when she hit an agent with her car.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess What Happened. Amy Curtis
Trump Rails Against Ilhan Omar, Says She Should Be Imprisoned Jeff Charles
You Won't Believe What Ilhan Omar Called the United States Dmitri Bolt
Trump's Letter to Norway's Prime Minister About the Nobel Prize Greenland Is...Something Matt Vespa
'You Didn't Build That:' Wealthy Journo Thinks California Is Entitled to Steal Billionaire's Money Amy Curtis
The Media Proved How Truly Awful It Is by Posing This Question to Jay Leno Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess What Happened. Amy Curtis
Advertisement