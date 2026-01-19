VIP
Tipsheet

Byron Donalds Slams Gubernatorial Opponent Over ICE Policy, Vows Tough Stance on Illegal Immigration

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 19, 2026 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Florida Representative and leading gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds slammed former Republican, and now Democrat David Jolly, an anti-Trump contender, for pledging to undo agreements that allow state and local law enforcement to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). 

Jolly has also criticized expanding detention facilities for undocumented immigrants, claiming it would create fear among Floridians, and has questioned former President Trump’s handling of immigration enforcement.

"Orange County FL has detained over 3,500 ICE inmates since signing its 287(g) Agreement with the Trump Administration," Jolly wrote in a post on Facebook. "Expanding detention facilities in Orlando won't make the community safer, just more fearful. It was wrong then, and it's wrong now."

The 287(g) Agreement is simple in nature. They are formal partnerships between ICE and state or local law‑enforcement agencies that allow local officers to perform certain federal immigration‑enforcement functions, especially in jails, which can lead to the deportation of non‑citizens. 

"What Democrats are doing to obstruct, impede, and sabotage @ICEgov is treasonous," Rep. Donalds wrote in response. "The American people granted @POTUS a mandate to deport illegal aliens and Make America Safe Again. As Governor, ANY FLORIDA OFFICIAL that blocks these lawful actions will be REMOVED FROM OFFICE."

The Media Proved How Truly Awful They Are by Posing This Question to Jay Leno Amy Curtis
Jolly once served as a Republican Congressman from Florida, but has since taken to heavily critiquing President Trump. He has entered the race for Flordia Governor as a Democrat.

