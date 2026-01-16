Border Czar Tom Homan Warns Anti-ICE Rhetoric Could Spark More Bloodshed

President Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, warned that more bloodshed is imminent if anti-ICE rhetoric continues to dominate the mainstream media, as he blasted the organizations paying for and funding organized protests, telling them that “justice is coming."

"Is it time for the Insurrection Act, or would that just add gasoline to the fire?" Fox News' Laura Ingraham asked Thursday.

"Well, I'm not going to get ahead of the President on that, but it's certainly an option, a viable option," Homan replied. "So, actually, I'll be meeting with the president tomorrow. I think it's something that needs to be on the table because this cannot continue theres going ot be more bloodshed, I'm telling you. I hope I'm wrong. There is going to be more bloodshed if something isn't done."

"It's going to spread. And most Minnesotans, by the way, and I want to say this tonight because folks have reached out to me, support ICE," Ingraham said. "It's this radical group of anarchists. And when you see them close up, you really get a sense of who they are. It's this crowd, a lot of them paid, a lot of them working double shifts of protests, against the rest of the state. Which are reasonable, common-sense, peaceful people of all backgrounds, including immigrant backgrounds.

"They don't like what's going on in the Twin Cities, and we're going to expose more about Jacob Frey in a moment. But Tom, most people are good people; they just want the bad people out, and they want some peace in their neighborhoods," she added.

"And we're going to give them that," Homan replied. "And as far as the organization, everybody that's planning these protests, giving these people weapons and funding this, again, justice is coming cause we're deep diving into that whole thing."

🚨 BREAKING: Tom Homan is meeting with President Trump tomorrow on invoking the INSURRECTION ACT in Minneapolis



This could be HUGE!



“It's a viable option...if something isn’t done, there’s going to be more bloodshed.”



Homan is right. INVOKE IT. pic.twitter.com/taO0feMAE8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 16, 2026

Chaos has since engulfed Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of Renee Good, who struck an ICE agent with her vehicle while attempting to impede enforcement operations. Democrats rushed to blame ICE for the shooting, arguing that heightened enforcement has fueled fear among Democratic voters. Yet that fear has largely been stoked by the incendiary rhetoric of elected Democrats themselves, which has only served to inflame tensions rather than restore order.

