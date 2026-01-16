‘They Are Killing Their Own Children’: Iranian Commander’s Daughter Speaks Out Amid Nationwide Protests

The daughter of an Iranian commander revealed that regime leaders are now killing their own children, as nationwide protests continue and the government’s crackdown has already claimed more than 12,000 lives. She broke down during the interview, reliving the horror that thousands of Iranians are enduring right now.

“They are killing their own children, suppressing them,” she said about the regime’s commanders.“I have witnessed the crimes that my own father has committed,” she said, as she described him as one of the violent “elements of the repressive force.”

“I hate him. We do not want this,” she continued. “If I could, I would be the first person to kill him.”

She revealed that commanders are also demanding their own children to go out into the streets and slaughter anti-regime protesters.

They are “Giving them batons, electric batons, guns, to go and kill fellow citizens,” she said, even revealing that her own father has ordered her “to kill.”

She also explained that the regime’s leaders have fake passports and hidden cash ready, in case they need to flee, and insisted they’d be the first to run if the situation in the country turns dire.

“My father has hidden suitcases and suitcase of dollars in the house. He keeps calling me to come,” she said. “If anything happens, you know these will be the first ones who run away.”

In another interview, she vowed to keep speaking out against the regime, and even her own father’s atrocities, despite knowing they could kill her for it.

“My father might kill me. Maybe they might find out,” she explained.“I’ll tell you who these people are, what dirty deeds they did. They started at home, raping their children. Do you know what pain we have seen from these hard-hearted fathers?"

"I am very scared and stressed," she added.

Even as the regime has cut off nearly all communication between Iranians and the outside world, determined citizens have still found ways to reach foreign media, exposing the brutal realities inside the country. On Tuesday, President Trump urged the Iranian people to keep protesting, promising that help was on the way, but it’s still unclear what the U.S. will actually do.

Some have pushed for a military strike, while others in the administration warn that force wouldn’t guarantee the regime’s collapse and could spark a wider regional conflict. For now, the Iranian opposition remains defiant, leaving the world to watch and wonder whether international pressure and domestic unrest will be enough to shake the regime’s grip on power.

