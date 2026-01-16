Gutfeld Eviscerates Jessica Tarlov for Defending Protesters Harassing ICE Agents

Greg Gutfeld and Jessica Tarlov got into it on Thursday night over who was at fault for the chaos transpiring in Minneapolis, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents clashed with leftists during immigration enforcement operations. Gutfeld pointed out that leftists can't interfere with lawful enforcement action and harass officers, and then complain when chaos ensues and someone gets hurt.

"You create the enviroment and then you complain about the consequences," Gutfeld exclaimed. "When you kick over a beehive, don't complain when the bees come after you."

"Don't say that every single one of those people is not..." Tarlov said before Gutfeld interrupted.

"When you poke a bear, don't say 'I can't believe the bear is chasing me.'"

"You have a right to stand there and yell at officers," Tarlov insisted. While this may be true, these protesters don't simply "yell at officers," they rile up the crowds by yelling, and then a protester takes to violence to get their point across. Too often, though, that line is being crossed. It doesn't help that people like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are simultaneously asking the president to turn the temperature down and then accusing ICE agents of kidnapping people off the streets.

"That's not what we were talking about," Gutfeld said. "We are talking about you guys deliberately creating an environment so that there is chaos. And when there is chaos, you go 'oh my god, someone gets hurt.' What do you expect in chaos?!"

"You don't think they (ICE) officials are trying to create chaos?" Tarlov asked.

"These organizations (leftist organizations) desire chaos," Gutfeld said. "How naive are you?"

Protests against federal immigration officers have intensified since President Trump took office. Democratic politicians continue to stoke tensions with inflammatory rhetoric, even as the situation has worsened following the fatal shooting of Renee Good, who struck an ICE officer with her vehicle while obstructing enforcement operations.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

