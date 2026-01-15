TX Congressional Candidate Claims to Be a Trump Ally, but His Record Shows Support for Pro-Amnesty Bills

Abraham Enriquez, a Republican vying to represent Texas’s 19th District and succeed GOP Rep. Jodey Arrington in the Republican primary, has positioned himself as a staunch Trump ally, even as his record shows support for Democrat-supported bills that would grant amnesty to illegal immigrants. He has even gone so far as to scrub his X account, deleting several posts that show his support of granting illegal immigrants a pathway to citizenship.

Enriquez describes himself as the grandson of Mexican immigrants, a Trump ally, and the founder and president of Bienvenido Empresarios, "a premier coalition of business leaders advancing economic freedom, cross-border investment, and entrepreneurial growth."

However, his profession has raised serious questions about how he aligns with President Trump's America First agenda, and why he would change his tune on supporting amnesty for illegal immigrants.

In 2022, he touted what he called three "great pieces of legislation that help immigration reform" in an X post on a now locked account that had deleted the post.

The first of these was Rep. Maria Salazar's (R-FL) Dignity Act, which would provide a path to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants. President Trump himself opposed the bill, stating he would not support any amnesty for illegal immigrants.

The second, authored by Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), was the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act. Which the Heritage Foundation analyzed and warned that, "Passing this utterly misguided act would simply increase the U.S. capacity for processing illegal aliens in order to release them into the interior of the country, acting as a direct incentive for yet more illegal immigration."

The final bill was introduced by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), the Temporary Family Visitation Act, which would create a new B-3 nonimmigrant visa for foreign nationals wishing to visit family members in the U.S. Notably, the legislation was supported not only by Enriquez's organization but also by the Iranian American Bar Association, Muslims of America, and the Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans.

".@RandPaul ’s Temporary Family Visitation Act, @RepMariaSalazar ’s Dignity Act, and @TonyGonzales4TX ’s Bipartisan Border Solutions Act are all great pieces of legislation that help immigration reform," Enriquez wrote. "And these groups should be coming to the table to support."

And yet just days ago, Enriquez posted this on X:

"I will fight to codify President @realDonaldTrump 's border policies into federal law," Enriquez wrote on X, Tuesday. "That means no amnesty, a border that is permanently secure, a system that prioritizes immigrants who respect our values, and the deportation of criminals, communists, and America-hating radicals who have no business being here."

I will fight to codify President @realDonaldTrump's border policies into federal law. That means no amnesty, a border that is permanently secure, a system that prioritizes immigrants who respect our values, and the deportation of criminals, communists, and America-hating radicals… pic.twitter.com/GXyoHSwPJt — Abraham Enriquez For Congress (@AbrahamForTX) January 13, 2026

Enriquez’s support for these bills raises serious questions about which multinational corporations he has advised and which interest groups he may be beholden to. One thing is clear: he does not align with President Trump’s agenda and should not be considered a pro-MAGA candidate.

