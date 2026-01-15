Watch Karoline Leavitt Cook a Eurotrash Reporter Over His Loaded Question About the...
Some Are Saying Nick Shirley's Latest Video on Somali Fraud Is Worse Than...
VIP
Arizona Lawmakers Debating Controversial License Plate Reader Bill
What Investigators Discovered About the Louisville Plane Crash Will Absolutely Shock You
Appeals Court Just Handed the Trump Administration Major Victory in Mahmoud Khalil's Case
Are American Forces Headed Into Mexico?
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Just Promised to Stop the 'Terrorism' of MN...
Experts Weigh in on SCOTUS Cases Involving Boys in Girls' Sports
Florida Woman Tried Messing With ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Her.
DHS Releases New Details in Minneapolis ICE Ambush. Here's What We Know.
Senator Cruz Highlights Fatal Failures in Biden’s Afghan Parolee Program
TX Congressional Candidate Claims to Be a Trump Ally, but His Record Shows...
Cea Weaver Describes Rent-Control As a Way to Cripple the Real Estate Market
Minneapolis Descends Into Chaos As Rioters Loot ICE Vehicles, Steal Sensitive Documents an...
Tipsheet

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan Resigns to Run for Congress in Ohio

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 15, 2026 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Madison Sheahan, the deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), is stepping down from her role to run for Congress in Ohio’s 9th district, challenging longtime Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur.

Advertisement

Kaptur has held her seat since 1983, making her the longest-serving woman in Congress. 

The decision for Sheahan to run was made internally on Thursday morning.

"Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump and @Sec_Noem, for your leadership and steadfast commitment to Defend the Homeland," Sheahan wrote on X. "As I depart @ICEgov today, I am proud of the work we have done to protect American families and I am grateful for the brave men and women serving at ICE."

“No Excuses. Let’s Get It Done,” Sheahan’s campaign website read. “Former ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan is fighting to protect American jobs, American paychecks, and American values in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District."

Recommended

Florida Woman Tried Messing With ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Her. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP ICE OHIO

Her website describes Sheahan as “a senior government executive and national leader in public administration, law enforcement, and political operations, most recently serving as Deputy Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

“In this role, she led one of the nation’s largest federal law enforcement agencies, overseeing strategy and execution in support of border security, interior enforcement, and the rule of law,” the website continued. “Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, Sheahan was entrusted with helping guide ICE through a period of historic transformation.”

“During her tenure, the agency expanded from roughly 20,000 employees and a $10 billion budget into an $85 billion organization of more than 30,000 professionals. Most notably, Sheahan managed the hiring of 12,000 new law enforcement officers within 180 days,” it added.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Florida Woman Tried Messing With ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Her. Amy Curtis
Some Are Saying Nick Shirley's Latest Video on Somali Fraud Is Worse Than the Daycare Investigation Matt Vespa
Watch Karoline Leavitt Cook a Eurotrash Reporter Over His Loaded Question About the MN ICE Shooting Matt Vespa
What Investigators Discovered About the Louisville Plane Crash Will Absolutely Shock You Jeff Charles
The Woke Billionaires and Democrat-Loving Corporations Are on Their Own Kurt Schlichter
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Just Promised to Stop the 'Terrorism' of MN Democrats Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Florida Woman Tried Messing With ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Her. Amy Curtis
Advertisement