ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan Resigns to Run for Congress in Ohio

Madison Sheahan, the deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), is stepping down from her role to run for Congress in Ohio’s 9th district, challenging longtime Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur.

Kaptur has held her seat since 1983, making her the longest-serving woman in Congress.

The decision for Sheahan to run was made internally on Thursday morning.

ICE deputy director Madison Sheahan RESIGNING from her position to launch a bid for Congress in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/TJfBaVDkfn — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 15, 2026

"Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump and @Sec_Noem, for your leadership and steadfast commitment to Defend the Homeland," Sheahan wrote on X. "As I depart @ICEgov today, I am proud of the work we have done to protect American families and I am grateful for the brave men and women serving at ICE."

As I depart @ICEgov today, I am proud of the work we have done to protect American families and I am grateful for the brave men and women serving at ICE. pic.twitter.com/x9vgAe39Qf — ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan (@ICEDeputy) January 15, 2026

“No Excuses. Let’s Get It Done,” Sheahan’s campaign website read. “Former ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan is fighting to protect American jobs, American paychecks, and American values in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District."

Her website describes Sheahan as “a senior government executive and national leader in public administration, law enforcement, and political operations, most recently serving as Deputy Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

“In this role, she led one of the nation’s largest federal law enforcement agencies, overseeing strategy and execution in support of border security, interior enforcement, and the rule of law,” the website continued. “Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, Sheahan was entrusted with helping guide ICE through a period of historic transformation.”

“During her tenure, the agency expanded from roughly 20,000 employees and a $10 billion budget into an $85 billion organization of more than 30,000 professionals. Most notably, Sheahan managed the hiring of 12,000 new law enforcement officers within 180 days,” it added.

