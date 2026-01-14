Watch: Woman Dragged Out of Car by ICE After Impeding Enforcement Operations in Minneapolis

A video circulating widely on social media shows Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents dragging a woman from her vehicle after she allegedly used it to obstruct a lawful enforcement operation on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The incident comes less than a week after Renee Good was fatally shot by agents after she similarly attempted to interfere with enforcement operations and struck an ICE agent with her vehicle.

Advertisement

A new video from Minneapolis shows a woman being dragged from her car as she tried to get past federal agents on a road. The woman told agents and bystanders “I’m trying to go to the doctor’s up there, that’s why I had to move.”



MORE: https://t.co/PRVX1mRBu5 pic.twitter.com/QMaE49MFBf — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 13, 2026

The scene unfolded as the driver, who has not yet been identified, positioned her vehicle across multiple lanes of traffic in an apparent attempt to block ICE vehicles during an anti-ICE protest. As agents moved in to clear protesters from the roadway, they approached the woman after she attempted to wedge agents between her car and another vehicle.

“Go, go, go, go,” people yelled at the driver as agents surrounded the car.

Agents reached through the open window of the vehicle and managed to unlock the car doors. They grabbed the woman and dragged her out.

As agents attempted to remove her from the vehicle, the woman resisted and could be heard screaming that she had been “beaten up by police before” and that she was disabled, claiming she was only trying to reach a doctor’s office and that this was the reason she had not moved her car.

Clinging to her open car door, she shouted to bystanders that she was an “autistic, disabled person,” but agents were able to pry her hands loose, push her up against the vehicle, and place her in handcuffs.

Bystanders can be heard blowing whistles, shouting, “Stop,” “That’s so f**ked up,” and “All you do is hurt.”

Several minutes later, protesters and agitators dressed in black surrounded ICE vehicles and began striking them. Agents were forced to deploy pepper spray and pepper balls to break up the crowd, with several individuals forced to the ground and placed in handcuffs as officers worked to restore order.

Protesters continued to call the ICE agents "Nazi's" as one told them, "You will pay for your crimes.”

ICE ERO Acting Executive Associate Director Marcos Charles revealed that at least 60 protesters who had “impeded us or assaulted an officer" were arrested.

The Minneapolis confrontation highlights the growing danger faced by federal immigration officers as they carry out lawful enforcement duties. Less than a week after the fatal encounter involving Renee Good, who struck and injured an ICE agent with her vehicle, agents are continuing to face more defiance as protesters continue to put themselves and ICE agents in unnecessary danger. The fatal outcome in Good’s case should have served as a cautionary lesson, but it has plainly failed to do so.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.