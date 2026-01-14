The Lib Narrative About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Took Another Brutal Hit
Tipsheet

US Halts Immigrant Visas From 75 Countries Over Welfare Abuse Concerns

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 14, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The State Department announced Wednesday that it is suspending the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries, citing concerns that people from these nations rely on U.S. welfare programs at disproportionately high rates. The pause will remain in effect until the federal government can ensure that new immigrants are not overly dependent on the nation’s social safety net.

"The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates," the department wrote on X. "The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people."

"The pause impacts dozens of countries – including Somalia, Haiti, Iran, and Eritrea – whose immigrants often become public charges on the United States upon arrival," the department continued. "We are working to ensure the generosity of the American people will no longer be abused."

The most notable countries affected by the freeze include Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, and Yemen.

"The Trump Administration will always put America First," the State Department added.

The pause will take effect on January 21 and remain in place indefinitely, pending a reassessment of immigrant visa processing.

This follows a series of fraud scandals in Minnesota, where mostly Somali individuals were found to have stolen billions of dollars from state and federal taxpayers through Medicaid and child-care fraud. In response, the federal government has launched further investigations, paused federal funding to the state, and raised concerns about immigrants who may receive more from the system than they contribute. 

For instance, Somali immigrants in the U.S. are overrepresented in means‑tested welfare programs and have comparatively low rates of formal education. Even after a decade in the country, 78 percent continue to receive welfare benefits, far higher than the rate among native‑born households.

