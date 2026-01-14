The Lib Narrative About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Took Another Brutal Hit
Reconciliation 2.0 Has Arrived
Here's the Anti-Trump FBI Agent Who Launched the Surveillance Probe of the Entire...
Tim Walz Just Did a Major Flip-Flop on This Minnesota U.S. Attorney
The Latest Update Out of Iran As Regime Attempts to Squash Uprising Will...
U.S. Sees Net Negative Migration for the First Time in Decades
After Democrat Smears, Tom Homan Confirmed ICE Agent and Family Were Forced to...
This Is What's at Stake As SCOTUS Mulls the Issue of Men in...
Cut Them Off NOW!
The Prime of Tough-Guy Progressivism
Living Through Iran’s Slaughter: One Iranian Woman Describes the Horror and Hope Under...
ACLU Lawyer Stumped When Justice Alito Asks for the Definition of Man and...
Watch: Woman Dragged Out of Car by ICE After Impeding Enforcement Operations in...
Time to Crack Down on Fraud
Tipsheet

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Shrugs Off Assaults on ICE Agents: They Are Standing Up for Neighbors

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 14, 2026 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey defended violent protests targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, describing them simply as people “stand[ing] up for their neighbors,” even as he was informed that obstructing federal law enforcement, not to mention assaulting officers, is a federal crime.

Advertisement

"You're seeing it in real time. You are aware that 18 U.S.C. § 111 makes it a federal crime to impede, interfere, or even assault officers," the Fox News host told Mayor Frey. "And we see the protesters crossing the line of protesting, throwing rocks, hitting cars, and interfering in the federal government's view of their operation of carrying out federal immigration law enforcement."

"We have had perhaps tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting in the streets," Frey replied. "And at the same time, yeah, they are going to stand up for their neighbors."

This comes amid a more than 1,100 percent increase in assaults on ICE agents from January 21 to November 21, 2025, with 238 reported assaults in 2025 versus 19 in the same period in 2024. DHS and ICE have also publicly stated that vehicle attacks on ICE officers increased by 3,200 percent over the past year. And yet people like Mayor Frey still contend that the protests are for a good cause.

Recommended

The Lib Narrative About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Took Another Brutal Hit Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Here are some clips of Minneapolis residents "“stand[ing] up for their neighbors.”

This all culminated in the tragic death of Renee Good, a “protester” who recklessly put not only her own life at risk but also the lives of the ICE officers she confronted, including the agent she struck with her vehicle. Such behavior cannot be excused as “stand[ing] up for your neighbors.” True civic courage involves protecting and respecting the safety of others, not creating chaos and endangering lives. 

Advertisement

Good’s actions serve as a stark reminder that reckless defiance of the law has real, fatal consequences, and that glorifying such behavior under the guise of activism is both dangerous and irresponsible. But since when has a Democrat ever cared about that?

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Lib Narrative About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Took Another Brutal Hit Matt Vespa
Tim Walz Just Did a Major Flip-Flop on This Minnesota U.S. Attorney Amy Curtis
Watch: Woman Dragged Out of Car by ICE After Impeding Enforcement Operations in Minneapolis Dmitri Bolt
Here's the Anti-Trump FBI Agent Who Launched the Surveillance Probe of the Entire Conservative Movement Matt Vespa
Minnesota House Moves to Impeach Tim Walz Joseph Chalfant
ACLU Lawyer Stumped When Justice Alito Asks for the Definition of Man and Woman Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Lib Narrative About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Took Another Brutal Hit Matt Vespa
Advertisement