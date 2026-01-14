Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Shrugs Off Assaults on ICE Agents: They Are Standing Up for Neighbors

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey defended violent protests targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, describing them simply as people “stand[ing] up for their neighbors,” even as he was informed that obstructing federal law enforcement, not to mention assaulting officers, is a federal crime.

"You're seeing it in real time. You are aware that 18 U.S.C. § 111 makes it a federal crime to impede, interfere, or even assault officers," the Fox News host told Mayor Frey. "And we see the protesters crossing the line of protesting, throwing rocks, hitting cars, and interfering in the federal government's view of their operation of carrying out federal immigration law enforcement."

"We have had perhaps tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting in the streets," Frey replied. "And at the same time, yeah, they are going to stand up for their neighbors."

HOST: You are aware that it is a federal crime to interfere with operations or assault officers. We see protesters throwing rocks, hitting cars, and interfering.



FREY: "...They are going to stand up for their neighbors." pic.twitter.com/8sSHUvZ8WX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 14, 2026

This comes amid a more than 1,100 percent increase in assaults on ICE agents from January 21 to November 21, 2025, with 238 reported assaults in 2025 versus 19 in the same period in 2024. DHS and ICE have also publicly stated that vehicle attacks on ICE officers increased by 3,200 percent over the past year. And yet people like Mayor Frey still contend that the protests are for a good cause.

Here are some clips of Minneapolis residents "“stand[ing] up for their neighbors.”

#BREAKING



A woman with special needs from Minneapolis, USA, tried to drive her car on a street where a demonstration was taking place in front of a house that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had raided.



Despite telling them she had a doctor's appointment, ICE… pic.twitter.com/F8MM4bkhUF — ❀ N ✿ (@8zal) January 14, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: ICE agents just RIPPED a man out of his vehicle and arrested him next to a Minneapolis target — and they DOUSED leftist harassers in pepper spray



There is literally NOTHING the left can do to stop the deportations.



FULL STEAM AHEAD! 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/YjDJC96QA5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2026

A sweeping ICE operation across Minneapolis sparked panic as residents formed rapid-response patrols, blowing whistles and chasing vehicles they believed belonged to immigration agents. pic.twitter.com/UAkfPcIs8K — New York Post (@nypost) December 5, 2025

This all culminated in the tragic death of Renee Good, a “protester” who recklessly put not only her own life at risk but also the lives of the ICE officers she confronted, including the agent she struck with her vehicle. Such behavior cannot be excused as “stand[ing] up for your neighbors.” True civic courage involves protecting and respecting the safety of others, not creating chaos and endangering lives.

Good’s actions serve as a stark reminder that reckless defiance of the law has real, fatal consequences, and that glorifying such behavior under the guise of activism is both dangerous and irresponsible. But since when has a Democrat ever cared about that?

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: ICE AGENT FATALLY SHOOTS WOMAN DURING IMMIGRATION OPERATION IN MINNEAPOLIS! 🇺🇸❄️



37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer in south Minneapolis amid protests over a massive federal immigration crackdown.



DHS claims self-defense: She… pic.twitter.com/15kR8dPzxW — NewsDaily🪖🗞️🚨 (@XNews24_7) January 7, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

