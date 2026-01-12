Trump Says the US is 'Screwed' if Supreme Court Strikes Down His Liberation Day Tariffs

President Trump warned on Monday that if the Supreme Court were to strike down his Liberation Day tariffs, the United States would be "screwed," as the High Court is poised to deliver its ruling on the legality of the president's tariff policy as early as Wednesday.

He argued not only that the U.S. would lose the billions in investment that companies had pledged over the past year, but also that the federal government would be forced to repay billions collected in tariff revenue.

“[I]f the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE’RE SCREWED!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The actual numbers that we would have to pay back if, for any reason, the Supreme Court were to rule against the United States of America on Tariffs, would be many Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and that doesn’t include the amount of ‘payback’ that Countries and Companies would require for the Investments they are making on building Plants, Factories, and Equipment, for the purpose of being able to avoid the payment of Tariffs."

"When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars! It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay. Anybody who says that it can be quickly and easily done would be making a false, inaccurate, or totally misunderstood answer to this very large and complex question," he added.

“It may not be possible but, if it were, it would be Dollars that would be so large that it would take many years to figure out what number we are talking about and even, who, when, and where, to pay," he continued. "Remember, when America shines brightly, the World shines brightly.”

If the Supreme Court were to strike down President Trump's tariff policy, the baseline 10 percent tariff on all imports, along with tariffs targeting countries with trade deficits, would be overturned. However, specific tariffs on cars, copper, steel, and aluminum would remain in place.

