Progressive Squad Member Calls Trump a ‘Dictator,’ Demands ICE Be Abolished Following Death of Renee Good

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 12, 2026 1:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and member of the progressive "Squad" called yet again for Immigration and Customs Enforcement ot be abolished on Sunday, arguing that the death of Renee Good last week proved the agency was "cruel," "rogue," and "racist." 

She went on to describe President Trump as a dictator, claiming that Americans do not feel any safer as ICE agents carry out U.S. immigration laws.

"The actions of ICE, they are unconstitutional, unlawful, they are cruel," Pressley said during an interview on MS NOW. "They are rogue, they are racist, and they are terrorizing communities."

This harm does not discriminate. It is coming for everyone. And that is exactly why ICE must be stopped, because they’re not operating with any constitutional due diligence. They are lawless, they are masked thugs. So, whether you are a White woman, whether you are Black or Brown, certainly our most vulnerable communities are the most vulnerable to the attacks of this rogue agency, but all of our communities are vulnerable to the attacks of this rogue agency.

Host, Jackie Aleman, then asked if perhaps Biden-era border policy had contributed to the situation the country was in now.

"This has nothing to do with training or new protocols. This is about cultural practices that have been underway for many years," Pressley responded. "I believe in doing that radical work and getting to the root cause of things. Again, Congress has the power of the purse and appropriations. We need to use it in this moment because this harm is coming for everyone."

"I will continue to demand an independent and thorough investigation, continue to call on Congress in this moment to use appropriations and the power of the purse to rein in ICE," she said. "Again, I believe it should be abolished. We need public hearings and accountability."

The White House condemned Rep. Pressley.

"ICE officers are facing a massive increase in assaults against them because of dangerous, untrue smears from elected Democrats. ICE officers act heroically to enforce the law and protect American communities with the utmost professionalism. Anyone pointing the finger at law enforcement officers instead of the criminals is simply doing the bidding of criminal illegal aliens," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

