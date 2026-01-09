A Lot of Liberal Narratives About the ICE Shooting Just Got Obliterated With...
Tipsheet

'We Support Hamas Here,' Antisemitic Protest Erupts Outside Synagogue Near Jewish Day School in NYC

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 09, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Vincent Thian

A pro-Hamas protest erupted outside a New York City synagogue last night, with demonstrators chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here” and waving flags in support of the terrorist organization responsible for the October 7th terrorist attack in Israel. The demonstration also took place right next to a Jewish day school, raising questions about how the group was even granted a permit in such a sensitive location. 

Rabbi Elchanan Poupko, host of The Jewish World podcast, questioned how the protesters were even able to get a permit so close to a Jewish school.

"How did Hamas of New York get a permit so close to a school???" he wrote on X. "The protesters who chanted last night 'we support Hamas here' and 'Long live October 7th' were given a permit to stand right outside a Jewish Day School with their heinous flags and hateful chants. Why didn't the NYPD call their protest off once they started chanting for Hamas??? A very red line has been crossed."

“This group had to be sequestered to a residential block, away from the synagogue and two schools they came to harass,” Assemblyman Sam Berger (D-Queens) said. “I am horrified for the young Jewish families I know who live on that block, huddled with their small children in the late hours of the night as agitators yelled their support for a terrorist organization with a bloody history of murdering Jews.”

This comes just over a week after Zohran Mamdani was inaugurated as New York City's new mayor. During his remarks, he repeatedly referred to Israel as an apartheid state, accused the country of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, and advanced several policies that undermine protections against anti-Semitism, including signing an executive order repealing the adoption of the IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance) definition of anti-Semitism, a widely recognized standard among groups dedicated to combating anti-Semitism.

