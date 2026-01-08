JD Vance Predicts a Rough Road for Democrats in 2028

Vice President JD Vance shared his thoughts on the two current frontrunners for the 2028 Democratic nomination in an interview with Fox News' Jesse Waters, ultimately concluding that it doesn't look good for them. Vance also pushed back on the notion that the Trump administration bears responsibility for the "cost-of-living crisis," arguing that it has already taken significant steps to lower costs and reverse Biden-era policies, with more efforts underway.

He argued that “the dumbest candidate,” between California Governor Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris, is likely to win the nomination.

“I mean, look, the Democrats have a couple of big issues,” Vance said. “One is that they lean so far into wokeism that they can’t see the obviousness of the fact, which is that Kamala Harris is not qualified to be president of the United States. That’s why she got the vice presidential nomination [in 2020]. That’s why she got the presidential nomination [in 2024]. This is who Kamala Harris is."

“Now, the flip side is, I think you have an unbelievably corrupt and incompetent governor in Gavin Newsom,” Vance continued. “The fact that those are the two front-runners just suggests how deeply deranged the Democrat Party is. Let them fight it out, we’ll figure it out.”

🚨 JUST IN: JD Vance gives his PREDICTION about who will become the 2028 Democrat nominee between Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris



"The DUMBEST candidate will probably win."



"Kamala Harris is NOT qualified to be President of the United States."



"The flip side - you have an… pic.twitter.com/s3fnijQJ0N — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026

Currently, Newsom and Harris are the top contenders for the Democratic nomination in 2028, with the California governor getting 23.6 percent support and the former vice president receiving 21.4 percent, according to a RealClearPolitics polling average.

The relationship between the two is currently tense after Harris revealed in her memoir, "108 Days," which details her short-lived presidential campaign, that Newsom never returned her call after she asked for his endorsement.

The poll also shows Vance with a 37.8 percentage-point lead over his closest hypothetical rival, Donald Trump Jr.

“They have nothing to actually run on or govern on,” Vance said of Democrats. “Their entire obsessive focus on that party is that they hate Donald Trump. So if they ever get power, are they going to, you know, lower Americans’ taxes? No. Are they going to make your life more affordable? No. Are they going to solve the crime crisis? No."

“What they’re going to do is they’re going to spend all of their time and all of your money trying to get Donald Trump,” he added. “I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s ridiculous that’s what they’re running on. But the American people are going to make this determination. I think the American people should vote for the people who want to make their life more affordable and want to make their neighborhoods safer. That’s what we’re trying to deliver every single day.”

The vice president was then asked for his thoughts on the Democrats' focus on affordability and whether or not it could be a winning issue for them.

“No, I’m not worried about that for the simple reason that the cost-of-living crisis, and it is real for a lot of American families, was caused by the Democrats,” Vance said. “We haven’t even been in office for a year and you’ve already seen prices start to come down. You’ve seen rent start to come down. You’ve seen groceries leveling off. Is there more work to do? Absolutely.”

