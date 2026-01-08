Can JD Vance Be Present for Every White House Press Briefing? This Was...
Tipsheet

ICE Agent Who Killed Woman After She Tried to Run Him Over Had Survived Being Hit by Illegal Immigrant

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 08, 2026 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Tim Sullivan

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who shot and killed Renee Good in Minnesota on Wednesday, after she tried to run him over, had previously been dragged 100 yards last June by an illegal immigrant during a traffic stop, when his arm became trapped inside the vehicle. 

On June 17 in Bloomington, Minnesota, ICE agents conducted a traffic stop on Roberto Carlos Munoz, a serial illegal immigrant with an extensive criminal history that includes domestic assault and sexual crimes against a minor, according to law enforcement records.

Munoz then refused to exit his vehicle, forcing officers to break the rear window in an attempt to gain access from inside. He then sped off with the ICE agent’s arm trapped between the seat and the car frame, according to the Department of Justice.

The agent was dragged for over 100 yards as Munoz swerved the car back and forth in an attempt to dislodge him. He was hospitalized with “significant injuries to his arm and hand” but made a full recovery, according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

The illegal immigrant was promptly arrested and charged with assaulting the officer. He was convicted by a jury last month.

On Wednesday, Renee Good attempted to hit the same officer with her car after she was seen blocking traffic to prevent ICE from carrying out an immigration enforcement operation. The officer drew his gun and fired three shots, killing the woman. Government officials maintain that the shooting was justified.

