California GOP Congressman Doug LaMalfa Dies Suddenly at 65

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 06, 2026 12:15 PM
House Television via AP, FIle

Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa of California died suddenly on Monday, at the age of 65. His cause of death is so far unclear.

"I want to express our tremendous sorrow at the loss of a great member — a great, great, great member — Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who passed away yesterday," President Trump said Tuesday. "Our hearts go out to his wife, Jill, and his entire family."

Rep. LaMalfa has represented California's first district since 2013, and served as the chair of the Congressional Western Caucus. 

"House Republicans mourn the loss of Congressman Doug LaMalfa. A lifelong resident of Northern California and a fourth-generation rice farmer, Congressman LaMalfa spent more than two decades in public service," House Republicans wrote in a statement. "He proudly represented California’s 1st Congressional District from 2013 to 2026, serving as Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus. Please join us in praying for Congressman LaMalfa’s wife, kids, and staff."

Rep. LaMalfa’s death leaves House Republicans with an even slimmer 218–213 majority, heightening the stakes of the 2026 midterm elections.

