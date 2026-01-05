Hilton Hotels Racing to Do Damage Control Over Flap With ICE Agent Reservations
Venezuela's Acting President Eager to Cooperate With US After Condemning Capture of Maduro

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 05, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, said on Sunday that she was willing to cooperate with the United States following the capture of Nicolás Maduro on Saturday, an operation she initially described with hostility as “barbaric” and an “illegal and illegitimate kidnapping.” She had also lauded Maduro as “the only president of Venezuela” and demanded the “immediate release” of him and his wife.

“We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence,” Rodriguez, who also serves as Venezuela's oil minister, said. “President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war.”

On Sunday night, President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that his goal was to "fix" a "broken country" rather than effect regime change. He did, however, warn that “if they don’t behave, we will do a second strike.”

President Trump also said he has not yet spoken with Rodríguez, but will do so “at the right time." He refused to say whether he made any promises to Rodríguez in exchange for her compliance with the U.S., saying only that “she’s cooperating.”

The president also warned that if Rodríguez refused to cooperate, "she will face a situation probably worse than Maduro."

“We have to do one thing in Venezuela: Bring it back,” Trump said. “It’s a dead country right now … We have to bring it back. And we’re going to have to have big investments by the oil companies to bring back the infrastructure. Companies are ready to go. They’re going to go in. They’re going to rebuild the infrastructure.”

Later clarifying, “We’re not going to invest anything. We’re going to just take care of the country. We’re going to cherish the country. We’re going to take care of, more importantly, of the people, including Venezuelans, that are living in our country, that were forced to leave their country. And they’re going to be taken very good care of.”

