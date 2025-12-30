CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's...
Tipsheet

Peace Through Strength: US Military Surpasses Recruitment Goals Under Trump-Era Policies

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 30, 2025 4:30 PM
The White House

The U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force have all reached their recruitment goals for 2025 months in advance, according to an X post from the official White House account.

"PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," the post read. "Thanks to President Trump's restoration of the warrior ethos, the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force all reached their recruitment goals months in advance."

The U.S. Army enlisted 51,837 recruits by late April (85 percent of its 61,000 goal), and fully met the 61,000 target by June. It recorded its best December in 15 years with nearly 350 daily enlistments, alongside 14,000 in the Delayed Entry Program. The Navy also had a record year, approaching 20-year enlistment peaks, while the Air Force hit record early-2025 numbers with unprecedented Delayed Entry Program numbers. The Space Force contributed as well to overall double-digit overages across branches, and the National Guard exceeded its enlistment goals by December. 

DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY VETERANS DEPARTMENT OF WAR

The fix? Quite simple. 

President Trump and Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, quickly set the precedent that the military was not there to run inclusive recruitment ads, try and do their part to fight climate change, or participate in DEI policy, damaging the military's efficacy. They were there to ensure that the United States could win a war, recruiting young men and women eager to serve their country, all held to the same standards and trained to be the most powerful fighting force on the face of the globe.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

