VIP
California's Suicide Path
It Was Already Gonna Happen, But What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead...
The Three Top Things Revealed During Trump's Meeting With Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago
Tim Walz Forced to Respond to Videos Showing Rampant Somali Fraud in Minnesota....
Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking In Their Boots After...
Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just...
Guess Which Country Will Lead the UN's Security Council In January
VIP
Will Minnesota Prosecute Nick Shirley for His Flagrant Act of Journalism?
When Noticing Fraud Is ‘Scapegoating’: NYT's Mara Gay Defends Minnesota’s Somali Welfare S...
The Heckler Awards, Part 3 – Celebrating the Bottom of Journalism in 2025
The Argument Is Getting Louder and the Evidence Is Getting Harder to Ignore
Washington Post Backs Trump's 'Righteous' Strikes in Nigeria
2024 VP Debate Clip Haunts Tim Walz As Mass Childcare Fraud Is Revealed...
LA Mayor Claims Hispanic Americans Joining Border Patrol Are Desperate for Money
Tipsheet

Judge Rules That Transcript, Audio Recordings From Tyler Robinson Hearing Can Be Released

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 29, 2025 2:15 PM
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

Fourth District Judge Tony Graf Jr. has ruled that the transcripts and audio recordings of a closed-door hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, can be released in redacted forms on Monday.

Advertisement

His latest hearing was to determine how much access the public should have to Robinson's capital case.

While the transcripts and recordings will be redacted, Judge Graf said that the total redactions in the 80-page transcript amount to only 246 words. The transcript is expected to be released by the end of the day, while the redacted audio recordings will be released in about two weeks.

Judge Graf ruled on this, as well as the extent of access the media and public should have to the case moving forward.

(Via Fox News)

A group of local and national media outlets, including Fox News, have filed a motion for limited intervention. Lawyers for the group asked Graf for formal recognition from the court, advance notice of attempts to seal future hearings or otherwise limit access to the courtroom, including by banning cameras, and to give the media time to oppose such restrictions.

He denied the motion, however, cited a prior order telling lawyers for both sides they must notify the media before attempting to have future hearings behind closed doors. The parties are not required to notify the media before potential future attempts to limit cameras or other electronic coverage of the courtroom.

Recommended

Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just Said Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CHARLIE KIRK CRIME FOX NEWS JUDGES LAWSUIT

Robinson, 22, is accused of shooting and killing conservative commentator and Turning Point USA CEO, Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in September. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just Said Jeff Charles
Can You Feel the Vibe Shift? Kurt Schlichter
Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking In Their Boots After This Announcement Jeff Charles
A YouTuber Did What No Other News Outlet Would Regarding These Somalian Fraud Schemes in Minnesota Matt Vespa
When Noticing Fraud Is ‘Scapegoating’: NYT's Mara Gay Defends Minnesota’s Somali Welfare Scam Amy Curtis
2024 VP Debate Clip Haunts Tim Walz As Mass Childcare Fraud Is Revealed in Minnesota Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just Said Jeff Charles
Advertisement