Judge Rules That Transcript, Audio Recordings From Tyler Robinson Hearing Can Be Released

Fourth District Judge Tony Graf Jr. has ruled that the transcripts and audio recordings of a closed-door hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, can be released in redacted forms on Monday.

His latest hearing was to determine how much access the public should have to Robinson's capital case.

While the transcripts and recordings will be redacted, Judge Graf said that the total redactions in the 80-page transcript amount to only 246 words. The transcript is expected to be released by the end of the day, while the redacted audio recordings will be released in about two weeks.

Judge Graf ruled on this, as well as the extent of access the media and public should have to the case moving forward.

A group of local and national media outlets, including Fox News, have filed a motion for limited intervention. Lawyers for the group asked Graf for formal recognition from the court, advance notice of attempts to seal future hearings or otherwise limit access to the courtroom, including by banning cameras, and to give the media time to oppose such restrictions. He denied the motion, however, cited a prior order telling lawyers for both sides they must notify the media before attempting to have future hearings behind closed doors. The parties are not required to notify the media before potential future attempts to limit cameras or other electronic coverage of the courtroom.

Robinson, 22, is accused of shooting and killing conservative commentator and Turning Point USA CEO, Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in September. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

