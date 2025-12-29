DHS on the Ground in Minnesota Investigating Suspected Fraud Sites Following Viral Childcare Fraud

Department of Homeland Security agents are on the ground in Minnesota, going door-to-door to suspected fraud sites, following a bombshell report that exposed widespread fraud at alleged "childcare" centers that were not providing any services and yet were receiving millions in taxpayer funds.

BREAKING: DHS is now on the ground in Minnesota, going door-to-door at "suspected fraud sites" following Nick Shirley's viral video.



The announcement was made by Secretary Kristi Noem.



"Homeland Security Investigations ICE are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting… pic.twitter.com/jJX758gYVP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 29, 2025

A viral video by independent journalist Nick Shirley investigated several sites advertising childcare services, many of which were either closed, showed no evidence of caring for children, or were willing to enroll a child without verifying that the child even existed.

"Homeland Security Investigations, ICE are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud," Sec. Noem said on X.

The Department of Homeland Security also provided an update on X, writing:

DHS is on the ground in Minneapolis, going DOOR TO DOOR at suspected fraud sites. The American people deserve answers on how their taxpayer money is being used and ARRESTS when abuse is found. Under the leadership of @Sec_Noem, DHS is working to deliver results.

DHS is on the ground in Minneapolis, going DOOR TO DOOR at suspected fraud sites.



The American people deserve answers on how their taxpayer money is being used and ARRESTS when abuse is found. Under the leadership of @Sec_Noem, DHS is working to deliver results. pic.twitter.com/7XtRflv36b — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 29, 2025

No criminal charges have been filed so far, though Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators are calling for state officials to face prosecution.

