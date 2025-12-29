What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the...
It Was Already Gonna Happen, but What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead...
The Three Top Things Revealed During Trump's Meeting With Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago
VIP
Here's What Bernie Sanders Thinks Should Happen With Artificial Intelligence
Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking in Their Boots After...
Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just...
VIP
The Entitlement of Trans Activists
VIP
Will Minnesota Prosecute Nick Shirley for His Flagrant Act of Journalism?
VIP
When Even CBS Pushes Back on the Supreme Court ‘Corruption’ Narrative
Washington Post Backs Trump's 'Righteous' Strikes in Nigeria
Judge Rules That Transcript, Audio Recordings From Tyler Robinson Hearing Can Be Released
Leaked Photo Shows USPS Will Continue Using Migrant CDL Holders
Tennessee AG Cracks Down on Illegal Online Gambling
Elon Musk's X to Fund Defense of GOP Official Targeted in Trans Bathroom...
Tipsheet

DHS on the Ground in Minnesota Investigating Suspected Fraud Sites Following Viral Childcare Fraud

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 29, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Department of Homeland Security agents are on the ground in Minnesota, going door-to-door to suspected fraud sites, following a bombshell report that exposed widespread fraud at alleged "childcare" centers that were not providing any services and yet were receiving millions in taxpayer funds.

Advertisement

A viral video by independent journalist Nick Shirley investigated several sites advertising childcare services, many of which were either closed, showed no evidence of caring for children, or were willing to enroll a child without verifying that the child even existed.

"Homeland Security Investigations, ICE are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud," Sec. Noem said on X.

The Department of Homeland Security also provided an update on X, writing:

DHS is on the ground in Minneapolis, going DOOR TO DOOR at suspected fraud sites. The American people deserve answers on how their taxpayer money is being used and ARRESTS when abuse is found. Under the leadership of @Sec_Noem, DHS is working to deliver results.

Recommended

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ICE KRISTI NOEM MINNESOTA

No criminal charges have been filed so far, though Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators are calling for state officials to face prosecution.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking in Their Boots After This Announcement Jeff Charles
It Was Already Gonna Happen, but What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead to a Primary Challenge Matt Vespa
Can You Feel the Vibe Shift? Kurt Schlichter
Here's Why a Wisconsin Bar Owner Just Lost His Job Amy Curtis
Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just Said Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
Advertisement