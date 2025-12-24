These Street Preachers Shared the Gospel – Now They Might Face Charges
Tipsheet

Harris Suggests Mocking Her Laugh Is Sexist, As She Gives Young Women Dating Advice

Dmitri Bolt
December 24, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Kamala Harris suggested that those who make fun of her cackle are simply sexist, on an episode of the “Rich Little Broke Girls” podcast, where the former vice president and failed 2024 Democratic presidential candidate was providing the show's listeners with dating advice.

“I don’t aspire to be humble. Humility, yes, is very important,” Harris said when asked about the criticism that she lacks humility. “[It’s] a very dated perspective on who women should be. To say women should be humble, women should be quiet, women should laugh quietly.”

“Women should not have a sense of humor. Women should not raise their voice,” she went on. “I have never felt burdened by those very dated, and I think out-of-touch standards.”

Surprisingly, Harris largely avoided identity politics during her short presidential run. 

After losing to President Trump, she wrote a book titled 107 Days detailing her campaign and embarked on a promotional tour. In the book, she blamed everyone from the American people to her former boss, Joe Biden, for her loss, throwing several high-profile Democrats under the bus. Yet publicly, she has been unwilling to voice those same criticisms.

“Choose to be with someone who allows you to laugh at yourself and them,” she said. “Choose to be with someone who you know you like, going to the grocery store together, taking a walk together.”

“There are different phases in your life, and you may not know what phase you’re in,” Harris explained. “Maybe you’re going to choose that you want to have that kind of Friday night relationship, or you want that Sunday morning relationship."

“Sometimes you can get both — and sometimes they just is oil and water. And that’s OK! Be in those phases where you are having fun!”

“Doug and I got married in our 40s, and I love my husband so very much. He is my best friend,” she reflected.

“And we’ve talked about it, if we had met in our 20s, I don’t know that we would have really been in the same place.”

Harris should also be among the last people offering dating advice to young women, given that she famously launched her political career while dating former San Francisco mayor and political kingmaker Willie Brown. Harris’s introduction to the broader political stage largely occurred during their year-and-a-half relationship. 

While serving as Speaker of the California State Assembly, Brown appointed Harris to the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and later placed her on the California Medical Assistance Commission, two positions that gave her significant political visibility. He also introduced her to the state’s political elite and Democratic donor network, paving the way for her eventual run for California attorney general.

 

