Trump Administration Terminates Offshore Wind Farms Over National Security Concerns

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 22, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

The Department of the Interior announced on Monday that leases for all large-scale offshore wind farms will be paused, due to national security concerns, as the turbine blades can create radar interference, which can create "clutter" obscuring legitimate targets and generating false targets. 

The five leases that will be paused include: Vineyard Wind1, Revolution Wind, CVOW, Sunrise Wind, and Empire Wind.

DOI stated that the pause will "give the Department, along with the Department of War and other relevant government agencies, time to work with leaseholders and state partners to assess the possibility of mitigating the national security risks posed by these projects."

"Today, we are sending notifications to the five offshore wind projects that are under construction," Secretary Burgum said. "Their leases will be suspended due to national security concerns. During this time of suspension, we'll work with the companies to try to find a mitigation, but we completed the work that President Trump has asked us to do. The Department of War has come back conclusively, that the issues related to these large offshore wind programs create radar interference that creates genuine risk for the U.S., particularly related to where they are in proximity ot our East Coast population centers."

"The prime duty of the United States government is to protect the American people," Burgum stated in the press release. "Today’s action addresses emerging national security risks, including the rapid evolution of the relevant adversary technologies, and the vulnerabilities created by large-scale offshore wind projects with proximity near our east coast population centers. The Trump administration will always prioritize the security of the American people."

