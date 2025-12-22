Guess Who Was Named ‘Antisemite of the Year’

Tucker Carlson, once a prominent Fox News host and influential conservative voice, was named “Antisemite of the Year” by the Jewish watchdog group StopAntisemitism.

2025 Antisemite of the Year - Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/1eu2r9jvEs — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 21, 2025

Carlson has drawn mounting criticism from conservatives following a series of controversial interviews, including one with Darryl Cooper, whom Carlson described as “the best and most honest popular historian in America.” During that appearance, Cooper argued that Winston Churchill was the chief villain of World War II and claimed the United States fought on the “wrong side” of the war. Cooper also argued that the Nazi's didn't intend to murder Jews, and that the Holocaust was a problem of supply logistics rather than hatred. He has since refused to debate any leading World War II historian.

Even more notably, Carlson gave a friendly interview to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. Several conservatives accused Carlson of exposing Fuentes to a mainstream audience and attempting to make his views, or at least his persona, more palatable. Fuentes has previously insulted Vice President J.D. Vance for marrying an Indian woman and claimed that Jews control American foreign policy, neither of which Carlson challenged during the interview. At one point, Fuentes told Carlson he admired Joseph Stalin; Carlson said they would circle back to the remark, but never did.

“By an overwhelming vote margin, Tucker Carlson has been named StopAntisemitism’s 2025 Antisemite of the Year,” founder and executive director Liora Rez said. “Carlson’s divisive, hateful, and dangerous rhetoric and his repeated glowing interviews with bigots and Hitler apologists have made him the most reviled Jew-hater over the last 12 months."

Carlson, in his interview with Fuentes, described Christian Zionists as having been “seized by this brain virus,” singling out Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. “I dislike them more than anybody,” he said.

Carlson in particular has been one to widen a growing rift between conservatives, as the ideological civil war burst out into the open at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest last week. Ben Shapiro, a Daily Wire host, and longtime conservative commentator, was the second speaker for the event, immediately following Erika Kirk, and used his speech to bash conservatives who refuse to condemn those like Tucker Carlson.

StopAntisemitism had previously named Carlson “Antisemite of the Week” in October, and this was before his interview with Fuentes.

“He uses his platform of millions to normalize antisemitism, from downplaying white supremacy to promoting the antisemitic ‘great replacement theory,’ turning dog whistles into a megaphone for hate,” the group said at the time.

They accused him of asking questions that don't try to illuminate issues or find grounded solutions, but asking questions that “spread...falsehoods and antisemitic narratives without directly saying them himself.”

“When influential figures normalize antisemitic narratives, it contributes to a climate where threats, harassment, and violence against Jews become more and more common,” Rez said. “Antisemitism is surging in the U.S. and abroad, and it is increasingly driven by people with powerful platforms…not just by fringe extremists. Words don’t kill, but they dig the graves by inflaming hatred and inspiring unstable actors. Words have consequences, and in today’s environment, they can and do pave the way to real-world violence and deadly attacks on Jews.”

