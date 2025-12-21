Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
The Rules for California Stop at Gavin Newsom’s Driveway

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 21, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Governor Gavin Newsom may preach order and civility, but his Fair Oaks neighbors say he practices neither at home. Residents complain that exclusive parties at his multi-million-dollar house leave streets jammed with cars, break community rules, and upend their once-quiet neighborhood.

During a party Tuesday at Newsom’s mansion, a six-bedroom, 12,000-square-foot estate on an eight-acre lot in a Sacramento suburb, Newsom's exclusive guests caused chaos as SUVs parked in no-parking zones and valets filled every available spot on the street.

“They were parking there all day and it was making it hard to turn,” Newsom's neighbor, Andrea Marrapodi, said. “I asked security three times very nicely, saying ‘you’re blocking traffic in the neighborhood.’ They said they’d move [the vehicles] but never did.”

“They don’t seem to really care about the neighbors," she added.

“DONALD TRUMP HAS MADE AMERICA SO DIVIDED THAT NEIGHBORS NOW DECLARE WAR ON CHRISTMAS, ONE PARKED CAR AT A TIME!” Newsom’s spokesperson, Izzy Gardon, said in a mocking statement to the New York Post. “MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL OF CALIFORNIA, EVEN THE GRINCHES!!”

California taxpayer dollars are doing well to go to public officials who so blatantly care little about their constituents.

According to Marrapodi, the quiet neighborhood is now used for fundraising events.

“They’re valeting cars all over the place so people who live here don’t have anywhere to park,” she said. “And all day yesterday it was cleaning up the event, with loud trucks, parking, people screaming.”

Even Newsom's wealthy neighbors can't escape him. They are left to deal with the noise, congestion, and disruption that come with living next door to a power-hungry politician. In a state where rules are routinely justified as necessary for the common good, residents of Fair Oaks are learning firsthand how selectively those rules can be enforced.

