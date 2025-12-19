Zohran Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic Social Media Posts Resurface

Zohran Mamdani's prospective Director of Appointments, Catherine Almonte Da Costa, resigned in disgrace on Thursday, after several antisemitic social media posts resurfaced.

Meet Catherine Almonte Da Costa, Zohran Mamdani's pick for Director of Appointments in his new administration:



- “Jew train”

- “money hungry Jews”

- “rich Jewish peeps”



After her old posts resurfaced, she thankfully resigned this afternoon and says she is a mother to Jewish…

The posts, made between 2011 and 2012 on a now-deleted X account, included comments about "money hungry Jews" and "rich Jewish peeps" and referred to a Far Rockaway train as "the Jew train."

The Anti-Defamation League wrote on X:

Mayor-Elect Mamdani has announced Catherine (Cat) Almonte Da Costa as his Director of Appointments, tasked with “bring[ing] top talent into this administration.” Her social media footprint includes posts from more than a decade ago that echo classic antisemitic tropes and otherwise demean Jewish people. Tweeting about "Money hungry Jews" is indefensible. We appreciate Da Costa has relationships with members of the Jewish community, but her posts require immediate explanation -- not just from Ms. Da Costa, but also from the Mayor-Elect. Vetting the appointment of city leaders will be Ms. Da Costa’s responsibility and the Jewish community deserves to know:1) Were these comments previously identified by the Mayor-elect’s team? If so, why were they excused? 2) What will be the policy of the new Administration if comments like these are discovered during the vetting process?

Mayor-Elect Mamdani has announced Catherine (Cat) Almonte Da Costa as his Director of Appointments, tasked with “bring[ing] top talent into this administration.”



Her social media footprint includes posts from more than a decade ago that echo classic antisemitic tropes and…

"I spoke with the mayor-elect this afternoon, apologized and expressed my deep regret for my past statements," Da Costa told the Judge Street Journal. "These statements are not indicative of who I am. As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused. As this has become a distraction from the work at hand, I have offered my resignation".

Mamdani accepted her resignation, telling the Judge Street Journal, "Catherine expressed her deep remorse over her past statements and tendered her resignation, and I accepted."

As the Director of Appointments, Da Costa would have been in charge of finding and bringing in top talent to serve in Mamdani's administration. She had previously worked under former mayor Bill de Blasio on the administration's census team.

Mamdani himself has faced severe criticism over his own antisemitism, in, for example, supporting the Hamas terrorists over Israel in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks of 2023. His statement following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas also raised concerns, after he focused almost exclusively on the suffering of Palestinians as opposed to that of the Israeli hostages.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

