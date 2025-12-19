Jasmine Crocket Would Make Kamala Harris Proud With Her Latest Word Salad

Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas, who has begun her campaign trail, gave an answer in an interview that would have made Kamala Harris proud when asked to clarify her stance on reparations.

"I'm gonna try to get through these quickly," the interviewer began. "There's misinformation going around about your stance on reparations. I guess it's based off of, some would propose what we do with tax dollars, and you gave critique for the idea, but you weren't necessarily saying you were anti-reparations. And you've told me you've become the lead on a couple projects..."

"Yes, yes," Corckett replied. "Like Truth and Reconciliation in the House, that's something that Barbara Lee was working on. I think that anybody that knows me, knows that, um, I'm a fan of, you know, making sure that people understand our contributions as well as acknowledging the harm, um, that has happened as relates to our people. And so, um, for me, it's always been about what is it that we can actually get passed, because I feel like what we do is we constantly have the conversation and we're like, reparations, reparations, but it's like, alright, so if we were to move forward anyway, what does that look like?"

And so, um, you know, I look at it like, I think it takes kind of some bold, unapologetic people to move the needle. We know that Donald Trump advocated for reparations for January sixers, right? And so it's like, why is that not a big controversy, right? Like that's a bit more controversial, in my mind, right? Um, so why is it that we can sit here and be okay with the fact that billionaires are going to get historic tax cuts that are permanent, and we're not talking about really evaluating what could move the needle as it relates to how far behind we got, because of our contributions basically just from slave labor, and yeah, so...

🚨NEW: Jasmine Crockett gives WORD SALAD while failing to clarify her reparations stance🚨@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/z3IixgZ46f — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 19, 2025

Crockett, facing the likely loss of her House seat under Texas’s new congressional map, announced earlier this month that she would run for the U.S. Senate, a move widely seen as likely to fail in the solidly red state, where Democrats haven't won in three decades.

