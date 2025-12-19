Trump Administration Takes Huge Action Against These States Over Voter Data
Tipsheet

Erika Kirk and TPUSA Endorse JD Vance for 2028 at AmericaFest

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 19, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, opened the largest conservative conference in the United States, AmericaFest, on Thursday night, marking the first Turning Point USA conference without Charlie. During her opening remarks, she allowed to get Charlie's friend, and the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, elected in 2028, "in the most resounding way possible."

"What I'm inspired by is the fact that Charlie and I, again, will go wherever we need to go, but so will you. That's why you guys are here," she said during her opening remarks in Phoenix, Arizona. "All of you here are because you know you're saying, 'I want to do something.'"

"What I have learned so much within these past three months, again, the enemy, that he will never win. We know we're on the winning side," she said. "God is so good."

Erika Kirk went on to say that TPUSA is "building a red wall," in both states and races, to ensure Republicans hold Congress for the entirety of Trump's presidency.

“We’re going to ensure that President Trump has Congress for all four years,” she told attendees. “We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible.”

The conference erupted in cheers.

Vice President Vance has long been considered the frontrunner to succeed President Trump after his second term concludes. Republicans are currently locked in a fierce battle to determine who will carry forward his legacy. 

TPUSA and Erika Kirk have already made their choice.

