Tipsheet

You Won't Believe What the Minneapolis Police Chief Invoked to Defend Illegal Immigrants

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 16, 2025 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara invoked a Biblical story while criticizing growing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, following revelations that around half of Somali residents in the city were found to have fraudulent immigration documents.

"Good morning, thank you, Mayor. My name is Brian O'Hara, and I am the Minneapolis Police Chief. First off, thank you, Pastor Sergio, for inviting us back into this sacred space here. We know this has been a very, very difficult time for our communities here in the city," he began. "The fear that people are experiencing is real. As our mayor has said, it's been sad to drive down Lake Street and to see so many of our businesses either closed or empty. It's hard to see the impact that this is having on everyone in our community."

It's especially personal to me, having been raised a Catholic, to be in a Christian church this morning, as we are approaching Christmas. And I cannot help but think of what is happening in our city today, and how that echoes with how outsiders have been treated for thousands of years. How Mary and Joseph themselves were considered outsiders and forced to stay in a barn. That's what we are getting ready to commemorate as Christians around the world, while all of this fear is happening right here in our town. 

"So my goal," he added. "And our goal as the Minneapolis police is to try and do what we can to reduce fear, to reduce anxiety, and to try and help provide for public safety, and uphold human dignity in our city."

Democrats will stop at nothing to avoid enforcing the laws already on the books, prioritizing ideology over public safety. But the issue is far from popular with the American people. Poll after poll shows that a vast majority of citizens reject illegal immigration and expect the government to uphold the rule of law. Despite the political theater and moralizing from officials like Chief O’Hara, public opinion remains firmly on the side of enforcement.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations.

