FBI Releases New Images of the Suspect in the Brown University Shooting
It's About Time: Trump Has Designated This a Weapon of Mass Destruction
If These Three Words Dominate a News Presser, You Shouldn't Go on Television
We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife...
VIP
Australia's Prime Minister Vows More Gun Restrictions After Terrorist Attack
What This Muslim Man Did During the Australia Shooting Will Shock You
The Trial of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Started Today. Here's the Day One...
From Anxiety to Alignment: What This Week’s Data Tells Us About the Right’s...
President Trump Files $10 Billion Lawsuit Against the BBC for Edited Jan. 6...
Progressive Podcast Host Says Charlie Kirk 'Justified' His Death Because He Supported Gun...
This Actress Had an Insane Meltdown Over Trump Calling a Reporter 'Piggy'
Sen. John Kennedy Mocks Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Bid: ‘The Voices in Her Head...
VIP
Chile Elects Trump-Style Conservative José Antonio Kast as President
Rabbi Killed in Antisemitic Terror Attack Had His Warnings Ignored by the Australian...
Tipsheet

Jake Tapper Says Trump Gets Extra Scrutiny Because He Didn’t Press Biden Enough

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 15, 2025 8:00 PM
Townhall Media

CNN host Jake Tapper laughably argued he now makes a point of aggressively covering President Trump’s missteps because he failed to do so while covering former President Biden. 

Advertisement

"We cover it all the time on my show, all the time," Tapper said. "And I think that is to a large degree because we saw what happened with Biden, and while we covered it, we didn't cover it...We didn't ask as many questions as we should've at the time. And I think it is a legitimate question for any president of any age, but in particular anybody who is like, in the range of being an octogenarian. Right? We cover it all the time."

Conservatives have long asked for fair and evenhanded coverage, not an overcorrection driven by guilt or self-reflection. Even taking Tapper at his word, aggressively scrutinizing a Republican president in an effort to compensate for past failures does not enhance journalistic credibility. It simply emphasizes his partisanship.

Recommended

We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Singer...and It's Ghastly Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CNN DONALD TRUMP JAKE TAPPER LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

A more plausible explanation is that Tapper covers President Trump’s missteps more aggressively because he fundamentally disagrees with him, a dynamic that has defined much of the mainstream media’s approach to conservative politics for at least the past decade. If Tapper truly believes in equally scrutinizing presidents, that commitment should be evident regardless of which party sits in the White House. Conservatives will be more likely to take his claims seriously when they see the same level of criticism applied to a Democratic president.

Editor’s Note: Here at Townhall, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Townhall VIP today. Use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Singer...and It's Ghastly Matt Vespa
The Trial of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Started Today. Here's the Day One Recap Amy Curtis
FBI Releases New Images of the Suspect in the Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
The Weekend’s Gun Tragedies Show Why You Must Buy (Even More) Guns Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Image That Says It All About the Australian Police Response to the Bondi Terror Attack Matt Vespa
If These Three Words Dominate a News Presser, You Shouldn't Go on Television Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Singer...and It's Ghastly Matt Vespa
Advertisement