Patriot Blasts Somalis: 'We Don't Share an Allegiance Because I'm Black. I'm an American'

Democrats still can’t resist leaning into identity politics. Some seem to believe that merely being Black should translate into automatic solidarity with the Somali-American community, despite its recent scrutiny over a massive fraud scandal. That scheme siphoned off roughly $1 billion in taxpayer funds, enriching the perpetrators with luxury goods, personal assets, and, in some cases, funneling money to the Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Advertisement

A patriot took internet to voice her frustration, proclaiming that she was American, first and foremost. Her loyalty, she said, lies with her country, not with those of the same skin color.

I think for some strange a** reason, immigrants...y'all Somali's think cause we black we supposed to stick with you. No ma'am! No ma'am! We don't share an allegiance because I'm black. Ma'am, I'm an American! There's a big f**king difference. But Theodore Rossevelet said: It ain't but one flag, that's the American flag! He said it ain't but one motherf**king language, and that's the English language. And he said above them all, it ain't but one loyalty! Undivided, explicitly, for the United States of America. If that ain't what the f**k you about, then you ain't bout what I'm about. Being an American! First, and only honey! Not nothing in front of it not no stipulations behind it. We not the same.

Warning: Contains Explicit Language

🚨 BOOM! "For some strange reason, y'all Somalis think because we black we supposed to stick with y'all? NO MA'AM!"



"We don't share an allegiance because I'm black. I'm an AMERICAN."



"Theodore Roosevelt said it ain't but one flag - that's the American flag! It ain't but one… pic.twitter.com/Aow0kw7V6U — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 11, 2025

If only more people could see the issue with clarity.

Today, Democratic voters have built their identity around standing with anyone who positions themselves against Donald Trump or the United States. They’ve taken it so far that some now openly signal solidarity with Hamas, a violent extremist group that despises the U.S. Their logic is simple to the point of absurdity: if you’re an “oppressed” or “marginalized” group, you’re automatically on their side.

They don’t bother with values, goals, or consequences. None of that matters. What matters is the performance of solidarity, even if it means embracing movements that would ravage the very country they live in.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.