Karoline Leavitt Shredded The Liberal Media Over Their Fake Concern on the Economy

We must come back to this again, because it's always fun watching Trump officials roast the mainstream press.

At yesterday's White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt torched CNN's Kaitlin Collins, who was trying to stir up trouble about the latest economic news. Leavitt rattled off numerous key data points showing the economy getting healthier.

"So we've covered the economy, but there are mixed signals of what that looks like," Collins began before Leavitt pounced from the top rope.

But inflation is down from where it was, as measured by the overall CPI; it has slowed to an average 2.5 percent base, this is down from what the president inherited. The president inherited 2.9 percent in January; today it's at about 2.5 percent, so we are trending in the right direction with more to come. And I would remind you when President Trump left office in his first term, inflation was 1.7 percent, and the previous administration jacked it up to a record high nine percent. So again, in 10 months, the president has clawed us out of this hole, kept it low at 2.5 percent, and we believe that number is going to continue to decline, especially as energy and oil prices continue to decline as well.

"We are not saying it wasn't high under Biden..." a reporter began.

"Well, nobody reported on it being high under Biden," Leavitt shot back. "My predecessor was standing at this podium, but now you want to ask me about a lot of questions about it, which I'm happy to answer, but I will just add that there's a lot more scrutiny on this issue from this press corps than there was...

A reporter chimed in, arguing that President Trump declared that there was no inflation in the United States this year.

"The previous administration said that too," Leavit replied. "My predecessor stood up at this podium, and she said, 'inflation doesn't exist,' she said that the border was secure. And people like you just took her at her word, and those were two utter lies. Everything I'm telling you is the truth backed by real factual data, and you don't want to report on it because you want to push untrue narratives about the president."

🔥POW POW — @PressSec ROCKS Kaitlan Collins for FAILING to grill Biden's Press Secretaries about his failed economy.



"NOBODY reported [inflation] being high under Biden...My predecessor stood up at this podium and said inflation doesn’t exist! She said the border was secure!… pic.twitter.com/MQAAcAalJE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 11, 2025

The media thinks it can control the narrative, but Leavitt is making sure it doesn’t. Inflation has dropped from its peak, yet many Americans are still hurting. President Trump has acknowledged this reality and has promised to do everything possible to ease the economic burden.

A significant challenge remains: Americans don’t just want low inflation; they want deflation. They want prices to return to pre-2020 levels, which is far more difficult than simply preventing inflation from rising. Expect the media to exploit this gap, using it to cast Trump in a negative light.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

